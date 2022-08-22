Alesha Dixon’s offers fans a glimpse daughter Anaya’s lavish Alice In Wonderland-themed 3rd birthday

Alesha Dixon took to Instagram on Monday to give her 1.1 million followers a look at her youngest daughter Aanya’s lavish third birthday, an Alice in Wonderland theme.

The 43-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge and her husband Azuka Ononye showcased their huge family home in a series of photos while guests were treated to an ice cream truck and outdoor playground.

Alesha, who is also mother to eight-year-old daughter Azura, wrote: ‘A special day for a special little lady who melts my heart’.

The birthday girl looked stunning in a blue Alice In Wonderland dress as she playfully posed next to her tiered birthday cake.

The toddler had her dark hair tied high in a bow as she slipped her feet into sweet white Mary Jane shoes.

The large grounds of the house were decorated with characters from the famous 1951 Disney cartoon as signs announcing the day “Anaya in Wonderland.”

Celebration time: Alesha (left) who is also mother to eight-year-old daughter Azura with husband Azuka Ononye (right) wrote: ‘A special day for a special little lady who melts my heart’

Ice cream: the lucky guests enjoyed ice cream sundaes from a mobile cart

Also visible was Anaya’s huge playhouse which was apparently a white brick replica of the family home.

Delicious catering choices ranged from a Caribbean street food pavilion in the driveway to an array of beautifully decorated cupcakes.

Anaya’s pals joined her as they played on the expansive lawn where Alesha’s sister Leyanne Harris dressed up as the beloved Disney character.

Wow: Anaya’s friends were treated to a luxurious outdoor playground

Radiant: the birthday girl appeared in her element during the fun party

Yummy: Delicious catering choices ranged from a Caribbean street food pavilion in the driveway to a range of beautifully decorated cupcakes

Theme: The large grounds of the house were decorated with characters from the famous 1951 Disney cartoon as signs announcing the day ‘Anaya in Wonderland’

Alesha captioned the snaps: ‘Anaya In Wonderland!’ All her favorite things in one! Thanks @dazzleandfizz @sweetnellysco @ideasboxltd @funkyelephantco @shiloh_bakes & @thekidscorneruk for helping make it a very special day for a special little lady who melts my heart every day!

The TV personality joked, ‘When your sister doubles as Aunt and Alice!’

Husband Azuka also got in the mood, wearing bunny ears to be the “black rabbit” as he ran through the gardens and “let man!” stated.

Before adding: ‘Happy 3rd birthday to our beautiful Anaya’

Double duty: Anaya’s friends then joined her as they played on the sprawling lawn where Alesha’s sister Leyanne Harris dressed up as the beloved Disney character

Later, Anya traded her costume for Belle’s famous gold dress from Beauty and the Beast while she and her sister enjoyed a little dance.

Running to the comments section, famous fans flocked to the sweet snaps with fellow BGT judge Amanda Holden writing, “Soooo gorgeous.”

While Fluer East added “Hair dancing at the end” with a series of love heart emojis.

Talking about motherhood in the latest issue of OKAY! magazine Alesha spoke candidly about the realities of being a working mom.

Boogie: Later Anya (left) exchanged her costume for Belle’s famous gold dress from Beauty and the Beast while she and her sister enjoyed a little dance

Friends: race to the comments section famous fans gushed over the sweet snaps

She said, “Sometimes you have periods where you don’t see your kids very often, but I always make sure they have quality time with me.”

‘You bring them’ [ her daughters] along when you can and when you can’t, they have to accept that mommy is doing her thing. Hopefully that is also a strong lesson for them: if you want something in life, it doesn’t fall into your lap.’

She concluded: ‘If you choose to have children, you are their first introduction to the world. I make a conscious effort that my daughters have a loving, supportive home with two parents who are great role models. I feel a sense of responsibility.’