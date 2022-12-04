Alesha Dixon reveals she found her 20s ‘horrific’

Alesha Dixon has revealed that she found her twenties so “horrifying” that “you couldn’t pay her to go back.”

In a candid new interview, the singer and TV personality, 44, also said she “likes herself more as a person now” and shared how she embraces her aging and feels “happy in her own skin” now that she’s older.

Her twenties were a difficult time, notably seeing the heartbreaking end of her marriage to rapper MC Harvey, who admitted to being unfaithful to her.

The British rapper met the judges of Britain’s Got Talent when they were 21 and the couple eventually married at the age of 26.

The marriage was short-lived – just eight months – when in 2006 Alesha discovered Harvey’s infidelity with West End co-star Javine Hilton.

Speak against The sun when she was around twenty she said: ‘I love myself as a person more now than I did then. My 20s were horrible. You couldn’t pay me to go back there.’

She added on getting older, “There’s absolutely nothing you can do about getting older, so I’m embracing it.”

‘I am happy in my skin. I actually prefer the way I look now to when I was in my twenties.’

Alesha is now married to Azuka Ononye and the couple share two children Azura, nine, and Anaya, three.

In the extended interview, she also shared how she feels more confident about her career and business decisions now that she’s older — and working without a manager because she “trusts her intuition” to represent herself.

Alesha also teased that she will release more music from her own label in 2023.

It comes after MC Harvey spoke earlier this year about when he confessed to Alesha that he cheated on her, admitting in an interview, “I thought she was going to kill me.”

The So Solid Crew star, 43, was forced to confess to an affair with singer Javine Hilton in 2006 after details of the couple’s affair were leaked.

Harvey explained that telling his then-wife Alesha what he’d done was “the worst thing he’s ever had to do.”

On the James English podcast, the rapper said, “The day I left Javine’s house was so weird. I had left her house and I was driving home to my marital home and since I am two miles from my house she (Javine) called me and said ‘she knows, she knows’ when I pulled up in my driveway.

“The worst thing I’ve ever had to do is tell a woman I cheated on her.

“As I walked into the front room, Alesha said to me, ‘Would you like something to eat Harvey?’ and I think ‘Yes, of course I will.’

Harvey said he then sat down with Alesha to watch TV where, ironically, an episode of the Tyra Banks Show about cheating was playing.

He continued, “She was there watching TV when she paused it and my heart sank. She said, “How long has it been with Harvey?” and that was it.

“I thought she was going to kill me. To this day it’s the worst two days I’ve ever spent in my house.’

Harvey went on to say that he received a call from his mother telling him to stay in the house because he “owed her that” after he “broken her heart.”

He added: ‘It got into the papers and everyone hated me. I was a love rat. My mental health was like ‘oh my god’. I went from dating a celebrity and being loved to being hated in 48 hours. But it was self-harm.

“When I went through the madness of it all, and I went through the Alesha thing, and when, of course, I hooked up with Javine, my daughter’s mom, I never should have been with her.

“It was a toxic relationship and once I got out of it and I got out of the whole situation, I said to my mom one time, ‘Mommy, I feel like my dad.’

‘My mother said to me, ‘Don’t ever say that, there is a difference between you and your father, you have a conscience, he doesn’t.’

“It’s a lot of pressure, the money you make, women throwing themselves at you and only now did I think to myself, why did I start a relationship at that age?

“I’m old school, and I love being in love, I love family, but I should have learned more about myself and I should have gotten the s****** out of my system.”

During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, former Strictly Come Dancing champion and judge Alesha confessed that she felt “lost and empty” when her marriage to Harvey fell apart.

She said, ‘I haven’t eaten for a few days. I only remember sitting on the floor in my house. I felt lost, I couldn’t find the words.

“You ask yourself those questions: why? What did I do wrong?