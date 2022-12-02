Alesha Dixon looks amazing in a plunging black leather gown

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

And Alesha Dixon looked sensational as she attended the star-studded London premiere on Friday night.

The singer, 44, turned heads in a plunging black leather dress with a striking neckline.

She had her sizzling figure on display in the tight number that clung to her physique and boasted a corset-style top with a cut-out section to reveal her cleavage.

The brunette beauty wore her long dark locks in a slicked back and opted for radiant makeup to show off her beautiful features.

She was also joined by her husband Azuka Ononye at the event, who wore a smart red and black jacket and dark trousers as he posed with his gorgeous wife.

The film stars Will Smith and it’s his first big project since his famous Oscars ceremony earlier this year.

Will’s new film Emancipation is based on the true story of a slave known as “Whipped Peter,” whose photo of his flogging back from his owner’s whipping was published in 1863 and showed the world the brutality of slavery.

The film from director Antoine Fuqua opens in theaters on Friday, December 2 and streams on Apple TV Plus on December 9.

Will’s now infamous Oscars slap took place at the 94th Academy Awards on Monday, March 27. The annual ceremony was hosted by comedians Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Among the A-list hosts was comedian Chris Rock, who took the stage at the ceremony to present the award for Best Documentary Feature Film.

Before handing out the trophy, Rock made an ill-timed joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Jada has spoken openly about alopecia in the past.

Will, clearly enraged by the jab, stormed the stage and proceeded to punch Rock for making the prank.

Smith’s shocking attack came just before he took home the Best Actor gong for his portrayal of tennis superstar Venus and Serena Williams’ doting father in the movie King Richard.

In an extended acceptance speech, a sobbing Smith admitted that “love makes you do crazy things” — but tellingly failed to apologize to Rock for his attack. However, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees.

In response to the incident, the Academy placed a 10-year Oscars ban on Smith. In a statement, they stated that the 2022 Academy Awards were “overshadowed by the unacceptable and damaging behavior we saw Mr. Smith display on stage.”

It took Smith four months to apologize to Rock, which came in the form of an emotional YouTube video.

Chris, my apologies to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’ll be here when you’re ready to talk,” he said directly to the camera. Smith noted that he has since reached out to Rock, but the comedian was not ready.

Smith has worked hard to restore his once squeaky clean image by speaking openly about that “horrific night” and admitting his wrongdoings.