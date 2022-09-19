Alec Vidot-Coleman in court over crash that killed model girlfriend Scarlett Lenehan: Sydney

The horrific fatal accident took place in Sydney West Ryde in December 2019

The man behind the wheel of a horrific front-on crash that claimed the life of his model girlfriend has avoided jail after a major court victory where a judge ruled he can remain on bail.

Alec Vidot-Coleman, 24, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Scarlett Lenehan, 20, when his Nissan Silvia crashed into a Toyota Camry in north-west Sydney in December 2019.

But despite the ruling in his favour, at a sentencing hearing in the District Court in central Sydney, Judge Sarah Huggett admonished the aspiring Australian rules star over his driving record, saying he had practiced speeding ‘by significant amounts’.

He still faces significant time in prison when he returns to court on October 14.

Aspiring footballer Alec Vidot-Coleman, 21, (pictured left) has pleaded guilty to the 2019 crash that killed his girlfriend Scarlett Lenehan, 20, (pictured right)

Mrs Lenehan (pictured) died in hospital after a head-on collision in Sydney’s West Ryde

Vidot-Coleman has testified that he was 10 km/h over the limit, although prosecutors accused him of driving 100 km/h in a 60 zone at the time of the fatal crash.

His lawyer Brett Galloway argued that the wet road was another factor that made driving dangerous that night.

‘Something happened when he hit the water. That doesn’t mean he was going 40km/h over the limit,’ Mr Galloway said.

Judge Huggett said Vidot-Coleman still needed to show better judgment on the road.

“He should not be driving at 80km/h if he does not have sufficient experience to deal with the dangers in front of him,” Judge Huggett said.

Vidot-Coleman previously told the court that he lost control of his manual vehicle when he tried to shift gears because a car suddenly braked in front of him.

Vidot-Coleman (pictured) described himself on social media as an athlete, AFL development officer and an RSL clubhouse assistant

A funeral was held for Ms Lenehan (pictured) on 23 December 2019 in North Sydney

He crashed almost immediately after pulling out of a petrol station while he and Lenehan were on their way to McDonald’s in Sydney’s West Ryde.

After the crash, Lenehan died in hospital on 14 December.

Two people in the Toyota Camry also sustained injuries.

Lenehan attended Macquarie University after making the 2016 honor roll at the exclusive Loreto Kirribilli school in Sydney’s north.

A tearful Vidot-Coleman told an earlier court he would have preferred him to die in the crash than Lenehan.

“I just wish it could be different,” he said.

‘I wish it wasn’t her. If there was anything I could do to change any part of what happened, I would. If I could change places I would. She was the sweetest, friendliest person.’

On social media, Vidot-Coleman described himself as an athlete, AFL development officer and an RSL clubber.

He remains on bail until his next sentencing hearing on October 14. The maximum sentence for dangerous driving resulting in death is ten years behind bars.