Alec Baldwin watches on while Casper Ruud is triumphant against Karen Khachanov in the US open

Alec Baldwin was enjoying a day out on Friday as he headed to Queens, New York City, for the US Open semifinals.

The Hollywood star, 64, appeared in the zone while intently watching the riveting match between Casper Ruud and Karen Khachanov.

And during the match, Norwegian star Rudd secured a place in the Grand Slam final by taking the win from Khachanov – as the Beetlejuice actor clapped from the sidelines.

Tennis fan: Alec Baldwin, 64, enjoyed a day of tennis on Friday – watching intently as Casper Ruud took a triumphant victory over Karen Khachanov in the US Open

Alec donned a black suit for the occasion and looked smart with a white shirt and burgundy tie.

His short gray hair was swept to the side as the actor appeared to be watching from a box behind the court bleachers.

The New York native appeared tense as he witnessed the high stakes game before throwing a punch to the victorious Rudd.

Slim: Alec wore a black suit for the occasion and looked smart while adding a white shirt and burgundy tie

Fan: His short gray hair was swept to the side as the actor appeared to be watching from a box behind the court bleachers

High stakes: New York native appeared tense as he witnessed the high stakes game

Ruud put himself within one win of an unlikely tilt at the world’s No. 1 as he reached his second Grand Slam final of the year.

The pro defeated the hulking Russian Khachanov with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 victory – and is now set to face Carlos Alcaraz for the winning title.

Whichever of the two triumphs in Sunday’s final will become the new world number one for men – replacing Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Grand Slam ready: In the match, Ruud placed himself within one win of an unlikely tilt at No. 1 in the world as he reached his second Grand Slam final of the year

Alec’s day out comes as the actor hopes for a return to his career in the wake of his fatal Rust shooting – heading to Broadway next spring.

The controversial star will take the stage in a new adaptation of the play Art, alongside Tony Shalhoub and John Leguizamo, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

He is currently at the center of an investigation into the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after a prop gun Baldwin was holding for a scene that was accidentally discharged.

In a recent interview with CNN, Alec admitted that he has struggled to find work ever since. There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane… I’ve been talking to these guys for months and they told me yesterday that’s why we don’t want to make the movie with you.”

Comeback: Alec’s day out comes as the actor hopes for a career return in the wake of his fatal Rust shooting – heading to Broadway next spring