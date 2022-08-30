Alec Baldwin plots acting comeback on Broadway after Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin, 64, is hoping for a career recovery in the wake of the fatal Rust shooting and will be heading to Broadway next spring.

The controversial star will take the stage in a new adaptation of the play Art, alongside Tony Shalhoub and John Leguizamo, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Baldwin has previously admitted that he has struggled to find work since the Rust incident that killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins last fall. He is currently at the center of a police investigation into the fatal accident.

Coming back? Alec Baldwin, 64, is hoping for a return to his career in the wake of the fatal Rust shooting and will be hitting Broadway next spring

The Art revival — an art-world comedy set in Paris — is expected to open sometime in the spring, and a venue is already lined up, according to the Post.

Matthew Warchus returns as director for a second time after overseeing the first series of the Tony-winning show in 1998.

In a recent interview with CNNBaldwin admitted that he’s had a really hard time finding and keeping a job since the Rust shooting.

“I was fired from another job yesterday,” he told the outlet. “There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane… I’ve been talking to these guys for months and they told me yesterday that’s why we don’t want to make the movie with you.”

On Broadway: The controversial star will take the stage with Tony Shalhoub and John Leguizamo in a new adaptation of the play Art

Before committing to Art, Baldwin filmed two Christmas movies in Italy. In March, Baldwin landed in Rome to shoot Kid Santa and Billie’s Magic World, according to Variety.

The holiday movie duo is produced by Alec and his brother, who can also be seen in the two films. The Baldwins had set these projects in motion before the Rust shooting happened.

Kid Santa and Billie’s Magic World are both from Italian director Francesco Cinquemani, who previously worked with Alec on the 2015 film Andron. He also directed the 2021 film The Christmas Witch, starring Alec’s brother William Baldwin.

The two films are labeled as “live-action/animated family Christmas comedies,” according to Variety.

Baldwin admitted he’s had a really hard time finding and keeping a job since the Rust shooting: “I was fired from another job yesterday.”

Meanwhile, Alec is currently at the center of an investigation into the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after a prop gun Baldwin was holding for a scene that was accidentally discharged.

Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin has been by his side since last fall’s tragedy, often using her Instagram page to write supportive messages to the star and fight his critics.

Earlier this week, Hilaria uploaded a photo of the couple’s hands interlocking and added a heartfelt caption encouraging her husband’s vulnerability.

“I’m not going anywhere,” the 38-year-old yoga instructor wrote. ‘Take all the time to be sad. I’m here.’

Her message came just a day after Baldwin opened up about the accidental shooting in an interview with CNN.

Tragic: Meanwhile, Alec is currently at the center of an investigation into the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Baldwin made it clear that he didn’t feel like he, or anyone else who worked on set, would be charged for the shooting that cost the cameraman’s life.

Speaking of the ordeal, Baldwin said:“That private investigator, as you probably know, had no trouble accessing the sheriff’s department staff, and that person told us – quote, not quoted – we knew in the department since January that Alec would not be charged with a crime.’

He continued: ‘I’m pretty sure neither of you should ever be allowed to work on a movie set again. I sincerely believe… [investigators] going to say this was an accident. It’s tragic.’

Baldwin’s lawyer added that “it would be a huge miscarriage of justice” if he were charged after the deadly shooting.

Despite Baldwin’s own assurance, a recent report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the matter of the charges a little more obscure.

Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, pictured in 2019

The report said the gun couldn’t possibly go off without Baldwin firing it intentionally.

It means he could still face criminal charges for the incident, with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirming that the case will be handed over to the District Attorney.

Baldwin said the whole experience took “years of my life,” and he carries the weight of Halyna’s death.

“Someone died, and it was avoidable,” he said in the interview. “It was so unnecessary. I think about that every day of my life.’

Rust armor Hannah Gutierrez Reed also recently spoke out, saying exclusively in a statement to DailyMail.com that the FBI still hasn’t tested the live rounds that killed Hutchins for fingerprints to determine how they ended up on set.

She said: ‘The main question in this case was from the start: where did the live rounds ending on the Rust set come from?

The sheriff’s office deliberately chose not to address this question at all by refusing to ask the FBI to test any of the rounds for fingerprints or DNA.”

Rust armor Hannah Gutierrez Reed

She added: “We now know for sure that there were live rounds on set. It is inconceivable that the sheriff would not seek an answer to this fundamental question and it raises a serious problem with the entire investigation. We have searched for this answer for a long time and will not give up in pursuit of the truth to find it.’

The former 30 Rock star continues to blame Reed, ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and assistant director Dave Halls for the shooting, arguing — and emphasizing in an Instagram post — that he cocked the gun and withdrew the hammer, but the didn’t pull the trigger.

Lisa Torraco, Halls’ attorney, says Baldwin wants to shift the blame: “Baldwin points the finger at others because the evidence points to him. Hallen is not responsible. Everyone has to stop.

“People only point the finger at Halls because they don’t want to take the responsibility of being wrong. Halls is a scapegoat. People need to look at the evidence.”