Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul airport bombing

Alec Baldwin is being indicted by the family of a Marine who died at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport last year after publicly disgracing his sister for attending the Capitol riots.

It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has tried to take action against the star. Previous attempts were rejected due to errors in the archiving process.

In the most recent version of their lawsuit, Roice McCollum – Rylee’s 23-year-old sister – shares some of the online abuse she received after Baldwin targeted her.

He had donated $5,000 to the family’s GoFundMe account months before learning that she had attended the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, some eight months before her brother died.

In the comment section of a photo on Roice’s Instagram, Baldwin wrote: “Are you the same woman I sent the $ for your sister’s husband who was killed during the exit from Afghanistan?”

Roice McCollum is suing Alec Baldwin for $25 million. Last year, he shamed her on Instagram for attending the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, saying he “didn’t know” she was a “rioter” when he gave her family $5,000 to help pay for her funeral. brother

Rylee McCollum, 20, was one of 13 U.S. servicemen killed in the August 26 terror attack at Abbey Gate at Kabul Airport

She had posted a carousel with three photos she’d taken the year before attending the riots, and none of those photos included her face. One showed another woman wearing a MAGA hat.

He then started bombarding her with private Instagram posts, telling her to “own it,” and later posted her Instagram handle to his own 2.4 million followers and told her, “Good luck.”

In their private messages, he told her, “When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of genuine respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a rioter on January 6,” he wrote to her.

She replied that she had committed no crime and had already spoken to the FBI.

“Protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I’ve already sat down with the FBI. Thanks have a nice day!’ she said.

Baldwin, 64, replied, “I don’t think so. Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an attack on the certification of the presidential election.

‘I reposted your photo. Good luck.’

On January 3, 2022, Roice posted a series of photos of the January 6 riots she took the year before. She posted them on her Instagram page along with the caption “Throwback.” The photo above is not of her, but of another woman present

Baldwin responded under her post, asking if she was the ‘same woman’ whose family he previously donated to

Publicly, Baldwin said it was “ironic” that she was a rioter when her brother died fighting for the country.

He then responded to her handle in the comments section of his own Instagram post, revealing her name to his 2.4 million followers.

Roice was inundated with beatings from trolls, some of whom told her that her brother — who was about to become a father when he died — deserved to be killed.

Within 20 minutes of Baldwin’s post, Roice began “receiving hostile, aggressive, hateful messages from his followers,” the lawsuit states.

She posted one on her feed, which Baldwin said was “horrible,” but she claims he knew what he was doing with his original post.

Roice McCollum poses with President Trump in one of her other Instagram posts

Rylee had always wanted to serve in the military. The family was among the most outspoken in their criticism of President Biden and the disastrous planning that led to the attack on the Kabul airport.

Marine Corps wife Lance Rylee McCollum, Jiennah McCollum, also sues Baldwin

She insists that while she attended the riots, she did not participate in riots and was just a protester.

“He falsely accused Roice of vandalizing government property, which resulted in the murder of a law enforcement officer,” the lawsuit reads.

She is joined in her trial by her brother’s widow.

The McCollum family was among the most outspoken in their criticism of Joe Biden and the disastrous troop withdrawal from Afghanistan that led to the deaths of Rylee and the deaths of 12 other servicemen.

They were destroyed by an ISIS-K bomber while trying to secure the Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport on August 26, 2021, as tens of thousands of frenzied Afghan refugees and international civilians tried to flee the country as the Taliban rampaged through.

The Marines tried to secure Abbey Gate at Kabul airport during the disastrous evacuation of US troops from Afghanistan when they were killed last August

Flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of 13 US troops killed inside a C-17 Globemaster II on August 29, prior to a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base

In their lawsuit, the Marine’s sister and widow point to the fact that Baldwin’s fans are overwhelmingly Democratic and hate President Trump — whom they support.

They say Baldwin fueled the political disagreements between the two camps with his Instagram comments.

The family is demanding $25 million in damages from the actor.

When the case was originally filed, it was dismissed because it was filed in an area where the court had no jurisdiction. However, the judge told the family that they may have a hard time winning their case because Baldwin could argue that his comments were his opinion.