Alec Baldwin is seen in NY… as he waits to see if he will be charged for accidental Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin was seen at The Hamptons on Friday as he awaited his fate over the fatal accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western film Rust last October.

The 64-year-old veteran movie star wore a casual outfit, including a blue polo shirt and navy blue shorts.

He appeared to be chatting on the speakerphone as he walked around outside with his cellphone in hand.

Spotted: Alec Baldwin was seen at The Hamptons on Friday as he awaited his fate over the fatal accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of western film Rust last October

The former Saturday Night Live star wore a pair of sandals and a dark watch on his left wrist, along with a black beaded bracelet and his wedding ring.

Baldwin held his black-encased iPhone in one hand while clutching the car keys in the other.

He is currently at the center of an investigation into the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna, who died after a prop gun Baldwin was holding for a scene that was accidentally discharged.

Tensed: He seemed to be chatting on the speaker as he walked around outside with his cell phone in hand

Casual: The 64-year-old veteran movie star wore a casual outfit, including a blue polo shirt and navy blue shorts

Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin has been by his side since last fall’s tragedy, often using her Instagram page to write supportive messages to the star and fight his critics.

Earlier this week, Hilaria uploaded a photo of the couple’s hands interlocking and added a heartfelt caption encouraging her husband’s vulnerability.

“I’m not going anywhere,” the 38-year-old yoga instructor wrote. ‘Take all the time to be sad. I’m here.’

Support: Alec’s wife Hilaria Baldwin has been by his side since last fall’s tragedy, often using her Instagram page to write supportive messages to the star and fight his critics

Her message came just a day after Baldwin opened up about the accidental shooting in an interview with CNN.

Baldwin made it clear that he didn’t feel like he, or anyone else who worked on set, would be charged for the shooting that cost the cameraman’s life.

Speaking of the ordeal, Baldwin said:“That private investigator, as you probably know, had no trouble accessing the sheriff’s department staff, and that person told us – quote, not quoted – we knew in the department since January that Alec would not be charged with a crime.’

He continued: ‘I’m pretty sure neither of you should ever be allowed to work on a movie set again. I sincerely believe… [investigators] going to say this was an accident. It’s tragic.’

Baldwin’s lawyer added that “it would be a huge miscarriage of justice” if he were charged after the deadly shooting.

Revealing Talk: Her message came just a day after Baldwin opened up about the accidental shooting on the set of Rust in an interview with CNN

Despite Baldwin’s own assurance, a recent report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the matter of the charges a little more obscure.

The report said the gun couldn’t possibly go off without Baldwin firing it intentionally.

It means he could still face criminal charges for the incident, with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirming that the case will be handed over to the District Attorney.

Baldwin said the whole experience took “years of my life,” and he carries the weight of Halyna’s death.

Death: In the interview, Baldwin made it clear he didn’t feel like he would be charged for the shooting that killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins (Hutchins pictured on 2019)

“Someone died, and it was avoidable,” he said in the interview. “It was so unnecessary. I think about that every day of my life.’

The 30 Rock star has credited his wife for helping him out over the past ten months.

“If I didn’t have my wife I don’t know where I would be now… If I didn’t have her I probably would have quit, retired, left, you know, I sold everything I owned, I have a house in the middle of nowhere and just find, you know, something else to do, sell real estate,” he imagined.

The Beetlejuice star also spoke about the professional turmoil in the interview.

“I was fired from another job yesterday,” he said. “There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane. I’ve been talking to these guys for months and they told me yesterday that’s why we don’t want to make the film with you.’

Possible allegations: Last week, the FBI released a report stating that the gun could not have gone off without Baldwin deliberately firing it

Meanwhile, gun master Hannah Gutierrez Reed said in a statement to DailyMail.com that the FBI has still not fingerprinted the live rounds that killed Hutchins to determine how they ended up on set.

She said: ‘The main question in this case was from the start: where did the live rounds ending on the Rust set come from?

The sheriff’s office deliberately chose not to address this question at all by refusing to ask the FBI to test any of the rounds for fingerprints or DNA.”

She added: “We now know for sure that there were live rounds on set. It is inconceivable that the sheriff would not seek an answer to this fundamental question and it raises a serious problem with the entire investigation. We have searched for this answer for a long time and will not give up in pursuit of the truth to find it.’

The former 30 Rock star continues to blame Reed, ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and assistant director Dave Halls for the shooting, arguing — and emphasizing in an Instagram post — that he cocked the gun and withdrew the hammer, but the didn’t pull the trigger.

Lisa Torraco, Halls’ attorney, says Baldwin wants to shift the blame: “Baldwin points the finger at others because the evidence points to him. Hallen is not responsible. Everyone has to stop.

“People only point the finger at Halls because they don’t want to take the responsibility of being wrong. Halls is a scapegoat. People need to look at the evidence.”