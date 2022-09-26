Alec Baldwin Charged Over Rust Shooting: Santa Fe DA Says Actor Is ‘Possible Suspect’

<!–

New Mexico prosecutors have said they will charge Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting on the set of his movie Rust after the actor handed over his cell phone to be taken as evidence.

In a letter to a local financial council asking for money to fund the prosecution, Santa Fe District Attorney District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she was “ready” to file charges against four people.

“One of the possible suspects is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin,” she said.

Baldwin, 64, accidentally shot and killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021 while filming the Western.

He has always maintained that he didn’t pull the trigger and that the fault lies with the stunt managers and prop managers who should have made sure the gun was ‘cold’ – empty of live bullets.

The actor welcomed his seventh child with wife Hilaria Baldwin last week.