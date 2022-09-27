Alec Baldwin carries newborn daughter Ilaria’s car seat as he spends quality time with wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin embraced his role as a family man after prosecutors revealed he may face charges for the fatal shooting of cameraman Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The 64-year-old actor, who just welcomed his seventh child with wife Hilaria Baldwin, carried newborn daughter Ilaria’s car seat on Tuesday during an outing with his wife in New York.

The busy new dad of eight had his hands full—besides the car seat, he carried a gloss black backpack and tote full of gear.

The 30 Rock star kept his gaze lowered as he got out of the car and lug the gear.

He was wearing a midnight blue polo shirt, gray pants and leather shoes.

His wife was wearing the latest addition to their family, daughter Ilaria, when she emerged in a gray tracksuit and blinded slippers.

She expertly juggled her little baby with a cup of coffee and a cell phone.

The Baldwins announced the arrival of their seventh child on Sunday, revealing that Ilaria Catalina Irena was born on September 22, 2022.

‘She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our little dream come true,” Hilaria gushed on Instagram, along with details of her baby’s birth. “Both she and I are happy and healthy,” she added.

Her Baldwinito siblings spend the day connecting and welcoming her into our home.

‘Lots of love to all of you. We are so happy to celebrate this great news with you.’

Parenthood: The It’s Complicated actor got out of the car with a shiny backpack and a stuffed tote bag

Although it is Alec’s seventh child with Hilaria, he is actually a father of eight – he shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The good news came just days before New Mexico prosecutors indicated they could charge Alec for Hutchins’ fatal shooting on the set of his movie Rust last year after he handed over his cell phone to be taken as evidence.

In a letter to the state financial council asking for funding to pursue the high-profile case, Santa Fe District Attorney District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she was “ready” to file charges against four people.

Meet the latest Baldwin! Hilaria gave birth to her seventh child with Alec . last week

Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the film on October 21

She stopped confirming the charges she planned to file, but said she was “certainly looking into all homicide laws and any gun laws under New Mexico’s criminal code.”

“One of the possible suspects is noted film actor Alec Baldwin,” she wrote.

Carmack-Altwies asked for $635,000 to prosecute the case and said she needed the money to fight well-paid lawyers.

The state agreed to award its office $317,000 to appoint a special prosecutor to take the case further.

The request was quietly submitted on August 30 and recently approved. After it was filed, Baldwin put his Hamptons home up for sale.

He has always maintained that he didn’t pull the trigger and that the fault lies with the stunt managers and prop managers who should have made sure the gun was ‘cold’ – empty of live bullets.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger, no,” he said in an interview about the shooting.

He blames the gun master, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who he believes was responsible for the safety of the props.

Baldwin and Hutchins on the set of Rust last year. He insists he never pulled the trigger

The gun should have only contained blank cartridges.

Gutierrez-Reed has always denied guilt, despite being blamed for the tragedy by Hutchins’ family as well.

She was named as a defendant in a culpable homicide lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ widower.

ABC news on Monday said one of the last pieces of evidence prosecutors had been waiting for was Baldwin’s cell phone.

The actor has not responded to the DA’s recent comments.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to questions from DailyMail.com on Monday.

In addition to listing their home in Hamptons, Baldwin and his wife sold a home in upstate New York for $530,000 earlier this year.

They still own their $16 million Manhattan penthouse and $1.75 million Vermont ranch.