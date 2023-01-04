Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria bundle up for walk in New York City with three of their kids

He got the news days earlier that he was about to become a grandfather for the first time.

But it was back to work for Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, 38, when they took a sample of their seven children for a walk on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old actor was dressed casually as she helped push two of the couple’s youngest children into strollers, while baby Ilaria rode in a baby carrier strapped to her mother’s chest.

Alec, who is usually clean-shaven, sported a white beard, which may have been part of his costume for his western film Rust, which was halted in production after the actor accidentally shot and killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Baldwin sported a similar white beard during filming, and last October settled a lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ husband, which will lead to him being named as an executive producer on the film, which will reportedly be released this month. resumed.

The actor contrasted his shaggy beard and slicked back hair with a dark blazer over a magenta sweater.

He completed the low-key look with dark pants and black loafers.

Hilaria stood out with a light yellow quilted jacket and black leggings that emphasized her slender legs.

She looked cozy in a pair of fluffy black slippers adorned with pearly beads, and she looked glamorous with thick black sunglasses framed by her raven black hair.

Alec appeared to push the couple’s youngest son, Eduardo, two, who wore a puffy blue coat and matching hat, while Hilaria pushed Lucia, two, who wore a cute pale pink coat and fleece-lined pink hat.

Ilaria was hidden behind the gray baby carrier strapped to her mother’s chest, but the polka dots on her white cap stuck out over it.

Alec and Hilaria share seven children together, and the Hunt For Red October star also has an older daughter, 27-year-old Ireland Baldwin, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

On New Year’s Eve, Ireland revealed she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend RAC, born Andre Allen Anjos.

“Happy New Year,” she captioned a photo of an ultrasound that revealed the pregnancy, which RAC also posted on his Instagram.

She later posted a photo of a positive pregnancy test to her Insta Stories, with a caption noting that it wasn’t a “dog” after some of her fans thought she was making fun of them.

The model also shared a photo of her sitting on the floor in front of a toilet while suffering from morning sickness.

Alec overjoyed the news of his family expanding in a video he and Hilaria filmed for social media after the news.

The clip showed the parents and their seven children – Carmen, nine; Raphael, seven; Leonardo, six; Romeo, four; Eduardo and Lucia, both two; Ilaria, three months – when Carmen broke the news to everyone.

“So you know what uncle means?” she asked her siblings, before declaring which would be uncles or aunts, calling Alec a grandfather.

After hearing the term, Alec looked stunned and put his hands over his eyes.

“From all these excited little aunts and uncles and Grandpa Alec and Grandma me… We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre… can’t wait to meet the little darling,” Hilaria wrote in the post.

