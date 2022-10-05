Alec Baldwin and Rust producers will CONTINUE filming in January 2023

<!–

Alec Baldwin will continue filming Rust in January 2023 after reaching a confidential settlement with the husband of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Matthew Hutchins will serve as an executive producer on the film and said that he, the producers and Baldwin agreed that his wife’s death was a ‘terrible accident’.

Halyna Hutchins was recorded on the set of the film in October 2021.

Matthew Hutchins announced this morning: ‘We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, in our wrongful death lawsuit against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC.

“As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.

‘Rust, which I will now produce, will resume filming with all the original principal players on board in January 2023.

‘I have no interest in engaging in accusations or assigning blame (to the producers or Mr Baldwin). We all believe that Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.

‘I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.’

