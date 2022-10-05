WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Alec Baldwin and Rust producers will CONTINUE filming in January 2023

US
By Jacky

BREAKING NEWS: Alec Baldwin and Rust producers CONTINUE filming in January 2023 after reaching confidential settlement with slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ husband – and he will serve as executive producer

By Claudia Aoraha, Senior Reporter for Dailymail.Com

Published: 14:36, 5 October 2022 | Up to date: 14:41, 5 October 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Alec Baldwin will continue filming Rust in January 2023 after reaching a confidential settlement with the husband of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Matthew Hutchins will serve as an executive producer on the film and said that he, the producers and Baldwin agreed that his wife’s death was a ‘terrible accident’.

Halyna Hutchins was recorded on the set of the film in October 2021.

Matthew Hutchins announced this morning: ‘We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, in our wrongful death lawsuit against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC.

“As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.

‘Rust, which I will now produce, will resume filming with all the original principal players on board in January 2023.

‘I have no interest in engaging in accusations or assigning blame (to the producers or Mr Baldwin). We all believe that Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.

‘I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.’

Alec Baldwin will continue filming Rust in January 2023

Alec Baldwin will continue filming Rust in January 2023

This is a breaking news story.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

More alarm bells for Biden as OPEC…

Jacky

Woodchipper murder case: Brisbane court…

Jacky

World's 50 Best Bars 2022 revealed,…

Jacky
1 of 4,782

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More