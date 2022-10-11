ALDS Preview: Canadian Guardians Quantrill, Naylor among players to watch

Cal Quantrill’s 2022 post-season totals: two podium appearances for press conferences. Zero matches thrown.

Fortunately, that will change on Tuesday-evening, as the Port Hope, Ontario native is scheduled to start for the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of the best-of-five American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Finally a chance to get on the mound after addressing the media before the Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday as Quantrill was scheduled to start the third game and the next day’s starter will be made available to the team in the postseason. media.

Quantrill wasn’t needed for a third game… but as Guardians starter for Game 1 of the ALDS, he was back on Monday during training day at Yankee Stadium.

Quantrill, you should know, is undefeated in stage appearances. No bold statements. Nothing anyone can use against him. But Quantrill was on a roll for most of the season, winning 11 straight games, the longest run by a Cleveland starter since Cliff Lee won 11 straight in 2008.

Quantrill is only the third Cleveland pitcher to go 11-0 over a span of 17 starts, alongside Gaylord Perry (1974) and Johnny Allen (1937). The series included four consecutive road wins, leaving the opponents a 0.074 average with runners in scoring position.

The Guardians don’t score much, do they? Er… except, it seems, with Quantrill on the hill. He received 6.33 runs per nine innings, equal to the Atlanta Braves’ Kyle Wright. During its four-game road streak, the Guardians outnumbered opponents 26-8. Those opponents were Texas, Minnesota, San Diego… and, uh, the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I’ve said it before: limit the damage, last as long as you can and trust the lineup and defense behind me to play their best baseball,” Quantrill said of his success. “I focus on great pitching. They target great ‘D.’ And that allows me to do what I think I do best: stay in the game and give me a chance to win.”

The Guardians were not expected to be here, let alone win the AL Central. But they cause problems with a nasty approach at the plate, great pitching leading up to the best closer in the game, playing good defense and doing boring things like first to third better than anyone else.

Are they ready for fall baseball in the Bronx? We will see.

While Quantrill has fond memories of his dad’s Yankee Stadium from Paul’s better part of two seasons with the Yankees (“pretty much a Hall of Fame lineup they rolled out every day,” he said), his only other start here was something completely different. That was April 23, when Quantrill gave up three earned runs and six hits in six innings and was out of the game when Gleyber Torres walked them.

That 5-4 loss saw Guardians outfielder Myles Straw climb the outfield fence to face Yankees fans who booed Steven Kwan and saw the Cleveland outfielders and bullpen showered with beer and beer cans.

Straw called Yankees fans “the worst fanbase in the world.”

“That,” added Quantrill, “was a moment in the season.”

Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis, who watched his pitching staff keep body and soul together as the Guardians beat the Rays 2-1 and 1-0 (the latter in 15 innings), says Quantrill’s evolution from a sinkerball pitcher stands behind his success.

“More than anything, he’s a very aggressive pitcher,” Willis said. “He can shape the ball in many different ways. He sinks it, cuts it and uses his roundness and can be unpredictable compared to how he used to be.”

Quantrill has one post-season appearance to his name, walking Aaron Hicks and striking out Aaron Judge to finish top of ninth in a 10-9 Guardians loss in the second game of the 2020 AL wildcard round Speaking of judge…

“We are aware of what he is capable of,” Quantrill said. “We will do our best to make sure we manage him. That said, we have a game plan. We don’t just let him hopefully walk all over us and we don’t let us dictate the whole line-up approach.”

God speed, young Quantrill. God-speed.

SIX PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aaron Judge, RF, Yankees

Let’s not outsmart ourselves. Judge has had a historic season after turning down a $213.5 million seven-year deal and while he’s annoyed at the suggestion that he was “betting on himself”… well, that’s exactly what he did. And the next step in that bet — the one that could force the Yankees to give him a blank check — would be to return a World Series to the Bronx for the first time since the Core Four’s remnants won the 2009 title. delivered.

Judge’s Yankees have lost three of their last four post-season leagues and his performance has been just so-so. It’s true that his supporting cast has to help him out — especially, it says here, Torres and Anthony Rizzo — but the postseason is all about him as long as he’s in it.

George Kirby, RHP, Mariners

I admit it: my heart is not in writing about the Mariners.

I’m happy for Matt Brash of Kingston, Ontario, who has joined us Blair & Barker and seems like a good guy. He’s got better stuff than anyone in the Blue Jays bullpen, but – no, let’s not go there.

What’s interesting is that Brash and Kirby competed for a spot in the rotation earlier this year.

Kirby won; Brash was sent to the minors and was told he would come back later in the year as a reliever and that they would sort out the 2023 offseason.

Meanwhile, Kirby closed out the Mariners’ 10-9 win over the Blue Jays in Game 2 of their AL wildcard series — his first relief appearance since 2019 in single-A. His first out was Teoscar Hernandez, who homered twice in the game.

Now manager Scott Servais sees him as another high-leverage option, after a season in which he racked up a 3.39 ERA with 133 strikeouts… but saw a terrifying drop in speed and spin in his final start – a loss to the Detroit Tigers helped wipe out the Mariners’ homefield aspirations and even raised questions about his post-season roster spot.

I don’t think the Mariners have a prayer against the Houston Astros, but when things get funky… well, after Saturday I guess I’ll just move on.

Josh Naylor, 1B, Guardians

Oh, for God’s sake, there’s nothing wrong with being a little parochial here. Naylor is a great story: a boy from Mississauga, Ontario, who suffered a horrific ankle injury in 2021, tearing his ligaments, sustaining a fracture and dislocation, and returned this season to hit .256 with 20 home runs and 79 runs batted in in .

Naylor, whose brother Bo was called up in September, hit .198 in August and bounced slightly to .241 in September and October and had two hits in nine at bats in the Guardians’ win over the Rays – meaning he has a hit in all four games since the season in which he played, including 5-for-7 with a home run in the 2020 wildcard loss to the Yankees.

It will take some magic for the Guardians to win this series and the Blue Jays toast will take you to the corners of your hometown where you find them.

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Guardians

Go ahead. I’m going to do the same. Close your eyes and wonder what would have happened if the Blue Jays could have traded with the Guardians for the skipping Ramirez in the spring, as we all wished.

A one-man antidote to your lack of balance. A man who crushes — crushes — uh, at least until this season.

Ramirez went 2-for-18 against the Yankees in 2022 and 1-for-11 at Yankee Stadium, compared to career numbers of .363 and (breathing deeply) .437 in the Bronx with nine home runs in 25 games.

All told, in 49 games against the Yankees, Ramirez has 23 extra-base hits and 31 runs batted in. Ramirez is the best player in the Guardians. That and more he should be in this series.

Luis Severino, RHP, Yankees

Way back in April I made the comment that I thought Severino could have the biggest say in the running of the AL East race. He had only made seven starts between 2019-2021 due to arm problems (including Tommy John surgery) and with Gerrit Cole and the emergence of Nestor Cortes, the Yankees seemed to have the kind of pitching capable of a deep run, especially with a bullpen who had an answer for everything.

Severino had a solid year (5-3, a 1.07 WHIP and strikeouts 95 in 85 innings), but it was cut short in July by a shoulder injury that raised all kinds of red flags and partly led to the takeover of Frankie Montas, the key trading deadline. — who has not been able to stay healthy himself.

Severino threw seven shutout-innings in his last start at extra half time against the Texas Rangers and gave up one earned run or less in nine of his 19 starts this season. Given the Yankees’ bullpen mess — a parade of injuries left the close-up role up for grabs even before Aroldis Chapman was suspended — the Yankees will need length from all three starters.

Game 3 looks set to be the pivotal one in this series… and Severino will get the ball.

Justin Verlander, RHP, Astros

You don’t mind if I link to this Jeff Passan article about how close Verlander says he came to sign with the Blue Jays? No? Thank you.

With that done, let’s take a look at Verlander, who will kick off Game 1 of the Astros/Mariners series for a team with an embarrassing assortment of novice pitching depth: Framber Valdez, Lance McCullers, Jr., Luis Garcia or Jose. Urquidy are all well- rested and lined up behind the bait.

Let’s give a caveat: Despite winning 12 out of 19 games against the Mariners, the Astros’ run differential was plus-eight, so it’s not like they raced their divisional rivals. But Verlander pushes against the Mariners; take the numbers off the stingy-legged old sailor (Carlos Santana) and Seattle’s roster takes a combined life of .204 against him.

That’s only marginally worse than the .210 average the Mariners had against him in six games this season, when he went 5-1 with 443 strikeouts and six walks.

Verlander leads the way for the AL Cy Young, with a 0.829 WHIP and a 1.75 ERA marking his first season at age 39 with an ERA under 2.00.

Considering that Verlander and his team took their division title sometime in April, it seems nice to see him throw something on the line for a change. I don’t think I’m the only one who wants to see the Mariners humiliated. Don’t think that makes us bad people, do you?

Jeff Blair’s Choices

Guardians beat Yankees 3-2.

Astros beat Mariners 3-1.