Aldi workers owed millions in compensation after the supermarket chain underpaid them

The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centers by making them start work before their shift started.

The court found that Aldi breached employment law by instructing employees to start work 15 minutes before their scheduled start time.

Workers at a Sydney distribution center were required to complete a number of tasks before going on, including completing forklift safety checks, checking communication devices and undertaking a group warm-up activity.

Aldi argued that it did not underpay its workers and that employees were only expected to be ready to begin work at the start of their shifts.

But Judge Douglas Humphreys said he was satisfied there was a ‘clear implied direction’ that staff should arrive early and undertake these tasks and that consistent failure to comply would lead to disciplinary action.

“There was no personal benefit for the employee in the activities carried out. Each benefited the employer,’ he said in his findings.

“Under these circumstances, the court is satisfied that the activities performed constitute work.”

The SDA retail and warehouse union claims Aldi owes its distribution center workers up to $10 million in unpaid wages for working an extra 10 minutes per shift. shift.

It says the decision could affect around 4,000 current and former workers, a claim which Aldi disputes.

The company said it respected the court’s decision and was in the process of determining payment to four employees directly affected by the case.

“We are reviewing the implication of the tribunal’s decision on other employees across our business and will seek to apply the principles of the tribunal’s decision fairly to other affected employees,” an Aldi spokesman said on Wednesday.

‘The figures quoted by the SDA are significantly inflated and are not representative of the number of employees we believe may be affected by the decision.’

The SDA said it was still working to calculate individual refund amounts for its members.

“Aldi joins a long list of large employers found to have underpaid their workers,” NSW department secretary Bernie Smith said.

‘Contrary to the way the multinational likes to present itself in its adverts, it turns out that Aldi is no good and no different.

‘Multinational companies operating in Australia cannot set their own rules.’

Judge Humphreys has yet to make any orders regarding fines. The parties are scheduled to return to court on Friday for a hearing.