Aldi three-ingredient supermarket creation is taking Australia by storm

A chicken and rice dish is fast becoming the ‘game-changing’ one-pot meal of the moment after becoming popular with Aldi customers.

The three-ingredient dish, which calls for chicken stock, a butterfly chicken and a bag of rice, has been described as ‘cheap, tasty and easy to make’ by Aldi fans.

The hero ingredient is Aldi’s signature butterfly chicken, which comes in three flavours: Spicy Mango, Greek Style and Spicy BBQ.

Home cooks posted their attempts at the recipe on the Aldi Fans Facebook page, explaining exactly how to enjoy the delicious meal.

The chefs said it is important to add the rice to the dish first, explaining that they simply pour a cup of uncooked rice on the bottom of the pot.

They then place the raw chicken on top before adding two cups of chicken stock and putting it in the oven for 45 minutes or until cooked through.

People watched keenly at home and were equally impressed by the results.

“Jumped on the chicken and rice train and it turned out perfect,” said one mom.

Some even used an air fryer instead of an oven and said it was great.

ne mom explained her own tweaks to the recipe.

‘I doubled it – a family of six here. So two cups of rice and a liter of stock with jasmine rice – it was really delicious.’

Others thanked people for sharing the quick meal hack, adding that it’s ‘the best chicken they’ve cooked at home’.

The meal can be made with basmati, jasmine, arborio or long grain rice according to various comments.

Some people said they added cherry tomatoes and zucchini to the dish and it ‘worked well’.

The chickens are about $11, but prices are as marked.