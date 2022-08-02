WhatsNew2Day
Aldi shoppers in awe of magic chopping board which defrosts frozen goods

Aldi’s VERY unique twist on an everyday kitchen purchase sends thousands of people to try it for themselves: ‘This is magic’

  • Aldi shoppers love Crofton’s aluminum cutting boards
  • The cutting boards are ideal for defrosting items quickly and safely
  • They were released on July 20 – but it took a few weeks for them to become popular

Home cooks rave about Aldi’s latest “magic” Special Buys item: a cutting board that helps thaw your food evenly.

The ‘game changer’ tool appeared in the Special Buys catalog on July 20, along with other kitchen appliances.

But it took a few weeks for people to realize just how good Crofton’s cutting board is — and now, nearly two weeks later, people are looking for them.

The $16.99 chopping board has an aluminum plate that the retailer says helps thaw food evenly.

It also has a drip line that catches the moisture and ‘reduces mess as it thaws’.

The back of the cutting board has a knife sharpener and garlic grater – which women in the Aldi Mums group were happy with.

“I panicked a bit after the fresh whole turkey I ordered for Christmas Saturday (sic) in July was delivered frozen with the advice to thaw for at least two full days before cooking,” wrote one female.

Before adding: ‘Cue little panic and the thawing board – result – a whole 6kg turkey thawed in one afternoon, approx. five o’clock – played every hour – this is a game changer.’

While another woman said she thawed two slices of bread in five minutes using the plate.

The cutting board also comes with a knife sharpener

There is also a bigger one for garlic and ginger

The cutting board also comes with a knife sharpener and a garlic grinder

While others described the sign as ‘magic’ and said they found one in the store after seeing ‘the hype’.

“The FOMO was real for me this time, I had to race to get one and it’s actually amazing,” wrote another.

The cutting boards are so effective because aluminum is a food conductor of ambient heat – meaning things thaw quickly and safely without the need for power.

