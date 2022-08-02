Aldi shoppers in awe of magic chopping board which defrosts frozen goods
- Aldi shoppers love Crofton’s aluminum cutting boards
- The cutting boards are ideal for defrosting items quickly and safely
- They were released on July 20 – but it took a few weeks for them to become popular
Home cooks rave about Aldi’s latest “magic” Special Buys item: a cutting board that helps thaw your food evenly.
The ‘game changer’ tool appeared in the Special Buys catalog on July 20, along with other kitchen appliances.
But it took a few weeks for people to realize just how good Crofton’s cutting board is — and now, nearly two weeks later, people are looking for them.
The $16.99 chopping board has an aluminum plate that the retailer says helps thaw food evenly.
It also has a drip line that catches the moisture and ‘reduces mess as it thaws’.
The back of the cutting board has a knife sharpener and garlic grater – which women in the Aldi Mums group were happy with.
“I panicked a bit after the fresh whole turkey I ordered for Christmas Saturday (sic) in July was delivered frozen with the advice to thaw for at least two full days before cooking,” wrote one female.
Before adding: ‘Cue little panic and the thawing board – result – a whole 6kg turkey thawed in one afternoon, approx. five o’clock – played every hour – this is a game changer.’
While another woman said she thawed two slices of bread in five minutes using the plate.
The cutting board also comes with a knife sharpener and a garlic grinder
While others described the sign as ‘magic’ and said they found one in the store after seeing ‘the hype’.
“The FOMO was real for me this time, I had to race to get one and it’s actually amazing,” wrote another.
The cutting boards are so effective because aluminum is a food conductor of ambient heat – meaning things thaw quickly and safely without the need for power.