Aldi rated Australia’s best supermarket over Woolworths, Coles and IGA in shopper survey

Aldi has been named Australia’s best supermarket for the fifth year in a row as families look for more frugal options to combat the rising cost of living.

Germany’s Aldi was only the largest chain to receive five stars for overall satisfaction in a survey of 2,500 shoppers by consumer comparison website Canstar Blue.

Industry giants Woolworths and Coles both scored four stars and the independent IGA three.

Aldi was also the only supermarket to receive five stars in the value for money category, Woolworths and Coles both received four and IGA three.

Canstar Blue editor-in-chief Christine Seib told Daily Mail Australia that the result reflects Aldi’s strong identity.

“Aldi is known for its winning products and relatively low prices,” Ms Seib told Daily Mail Australia.

So it’s not surprising that Australian consumers have rated it the best supermarket, with five stars for the quality of its fresh food and its own brand products, as well as value for money and offers and specials. ‘

“In addition, it was the only supermarket to receive a five-star rating from shoppers for all-important customer satisfaction.”

With rising inflation causing pain at the tills, Ms. Seib said families were very conscious of getting their money’s worth.

“Our research results indicated that getting value for money was an important factor for shoppers in 2022,” she says.

“Sixty-five percent told us they pay attention to the specials available in the supermarkets, a third switch between supermarkets to save as much as possible on specials and a quarter have switched to supermarket brand products to save on their spending.”

“Of those who switched to a new supermarket in the past year, more than half say they do so to save money.”

The four chains were also rated on customer service, product freshness, quality of supermarket branded products, variety of products, as well as offers and specials.

Aldi scored five stars in all categories except customer service and variety of products, where they got three.

IGA received the only five-star rating for customer service, while Woolworths achieved top marks for a variety of products, as well as store layout and presentation, and scored a solid four in all other areas.

Coles scored four stars in every category except freshness of produce where they got three, an IGA category got their only four, while otherwise they got three stars.

The survey of 1,900 households found that the average amount Australians spend on groceries per week is $152, which equates to $608 per month or $7,296 per year.

Perhaps surprisingly, given rising inflation, which hit 5.9 percent this year, that figure is $1 lower than the last survey.

This could indicate shoppers are withdrawing their shopping, especially with interest and other costs rising.

A Canstar survey in March 2022 indicated that shoppers were cutting back on non-essential products.

“With nearly two-thirds of Australian shoppers noticing their grocery bills rising, many are now compensating for higher supermarket prices by buying only the essentials,” Ms Seib said at the time.

The weekly amount of $152 indicates shopping for two to three people, with singles spending an average of $104 a week and that amount increases by $40 to $50 for each additional person in a household.

Western Australia was the cheapest state to do an average weekly shop, with a bill at $142 and Victoria at $147.

NSW and the ACT were equal at $151, while in SA it cost $153, with Tasmania just sidelining Queensland as the most expensive place to shop at $160 and $159 respectively.

Grocery spending rose as household incomes rose, but not by huge strides.

Those with less than $30,000 a year spent $123 a week, while those who brought in $120,000 spent just over $50 more on a $179 bill.

In comforting news for the absent-minded and disorganized, a quarter of shoppers said they still forgot to bring their own bags when shopping, despite the fact that most supermarkets now pay for bags.