Aldi puts security tags on 85p sweets, Maltesers and Haribo amid cost-of-living crisis

An Aldi store has placed security labels on packets of sweets worth just 85 pence, it has emerged, following a national spate of shoplifting in the wake of the cost of living crisis.

The Rushey Green branch of the budget supermarket in Catford, south London, has put yellow security stickers on a range of its confectionery – including a Kinder Snack Bar priced at 85p, Haribo Tangfastics costing £1 and a pack of five Cadbury Twirls selling for £1.05. .

It comes after a range of everyday items in supermarkets have been tagged with security labels following price hikes in recent months, including baby formula, cheese, butter and even milk.

Meanwhile, the latest data shows shoplifting increased 18 percent in the year to the end of June compared to the previous 12-month period, according to the Office for National Statistics.

In July, Asda put security labels on 1kg Lurpak tubs as the price approached £10, while last month a Tesco store in Cornwall affixed labels to milk, though the latter said this was a case of human error.

Aldi told MailOnline that the security labels on the packet of sweets at its Catford branch were not a national policy, but “something used in a single store in response to a local problem.”

Consumer champion Martyn James told the Telegraph that tagging low-priced items was “extremely concerning.”

He added: “It is a complete overreaction to tag items of exceptionally small value and gives the totally wrong impression to society that we are stuffing our pockets.

“The increase in shoplifting in recent months is out of necessity, as people struggle to eat.

“In many cases, supermarkets give shoplifters a warning, but they turn a blind eye when it comes to prosecution and that is the human approach.”

Security labels are often used on expensive items or dangerous items in supermarkets, such as alcohol, razor blades and even perfume.

The tags can’t be removed until a person has paid and a sales associate has removed the box. If a person were to take a security-tagged item out of the store without paying, a loud alarm would sound.

Supermarkets said this summer that the number of thefts was “off the charts” so far this year.

One group told The Grocer they saw a spike in “new shoplifters” as opposed to “the usual suspects.”

A shopkeeper told the magazine: “We recently stopped a pensioner who tried to steal things like washing powder and shampoo. With the cost of living, people will have to make choices.’

At Co-Op, detergents and baby milk brands, such as Aptamil and Cow and Gate, have also been placed in safety cases.

The tubs of formula milk powder range from £10.25 to £18 for 800g.

A Co-Op spokesperson previously told MailOnline that this is “not a UK-wide policy” and that the company has “not seen an increase in theft incidents”.

Milk cartons at the Tesco Extra store in the Cornish village of Pool were fitted with individual plastic security labels last month.

CornwallLive reported that the store has been dealing with a spate of milk thefts – especially from four-pint containers.

But Tesco denied that was the reason for the tagging, telling CornwallLive it was due to “human error.”

A Tesco spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘We have no policy of putting security labels on fresh milk. A very small amount of milk was incorrectly tagged in our Redruth Extra store today and these tags have now been removed. We apologize for any inconvenience.’

Earlier this month, the supermarket chain began using safety barriers to protect Tesco workers from shoppers waiting to snatch discounted items with yellow stickers from their hands before they hit the shelves.

It comes as Britons face their most expensive Christmas in years, as inflation and rising prices continue to tug at their pockets.

The top price for a fresh turkey is now about 25 percent more expensive than a year ago, largely due to higher farm costs and the fallout from bird flu.

Drivers are also facing their most expensive ride home for Christmas yet.

Filling up with diesel now typically costs £97 – almost £15 more than last year.

Auto experts this week accused retailers of “heartlessly overcharging” by failing to pass on major drops in wholesale prices. Diesel has reached 176p per liter at the pump – 27p more than 12 months ago. Petrol costs about 153p, 7p more than in 2021.

That makes a full tank £84 – £4 more in a year. Fuel has become much more expensive, despite wholesale prices dropping to the same level as last year and fuel excise duty being cut by 5 pence per liter in March.

Analysis by the RAC suggests petrol should be 15 pence cheaper per litre. Spokesman Simon Williams said: “With the cost of living crisis making this one of the toughest Christmases ever, it’s even worse to know that drivers are being heartlessly overcharged for fuel, making this the most expensive festive outing on record. the road is.

“The big four supermarkets, which dominate the retail fuel business, have refused to significantly lower their tank prices to show what has happened to the significant drop in the price of wholesale fuel they enjoy.

‘We now have a bizarre situation in which many smaller independent retailers charge much less for their fuel than the supermarkets.

“We are urging supermarkets to significantly reduce their petrol and diesel prices to give drivers the Christmas present they deserve.”

Due to the chaos on the railways, millions more motorists than usual are expected on the roads. About 34 million car trips are expected to be made on Friday and Saturday. Wholesale diesel prices have fallen to 126p a litre, just 14p more expensive than last Christmas, and the RAC says this means the price at the pump should be 13p lower.