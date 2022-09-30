Aldi chips recalled over fears of ‘plastic pieces’ that may cause injury if consumed 

A popular brand of potato crisps sold at Aldi has been recalled over fears they may contain “pieces of plastic”.

Aldi’s Sprinters Crinkle Cut Multi Pack Chips with a best before date of 1 January 2023 has been recalled by the NSW Food Authority.

‘Food containing pieces of plastic can cause harm if consumed.’ said in a statement.

Aldi’s Sprinters Crinkle Cut Multi Pack Chips with a best before date of 1 January 2023, the product has been recalled by the NSW Food Authority over fears that packs may contain ‘pieces of plastic’

Customers who bought the product are urged not to eat them and return them to Aldi for a full refund.

Concerned customers can call the ALDI Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993 with questions.