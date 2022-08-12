Aldi Australia introduces smaller trolleys in stores

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Customers praise Aldi after small carts are spotted in Australian stores.

A photo posted to Aldi Mums’ Facebook group shows the new trolleys in a bay and is believed to be the first of a national rollout.

Customers complained online that the large carts, which are 1.1m high, are “huge” and unsuitable for pregnant women, new mothers carrying babies and the elderly.

In June, the supermarket confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that the smaller carts will offer shoppers ‘more convenience’.

“We recognize that customers are looking for greater convenience when visiting our stores as it is nearly impossible not to pick up the excellent products on offer,” said an Aldi spokesperson.

“That’s why we’re introducing smaller carts at all our locations, so our customers can pick up products more efficiently while doing smaller supermarkets.”

The image of the small carts received more than 2,400 ‘likes’ and shoppers seemed obsessed with the new offerings.

‘Sooo much easier for when I’m carrying the baby in the carrier!!!’ one mother wrote, another added: ‘Yeah, I just used one. I was surprised to see them. A nice addition.’

“Thank God, I’m tired of falling into the cart while trying to get my groceries,” a third joked.

A small woman said: ‘It’s about time, for me 144 cm too short, those trolleys are soooo big, they climb in almost every time. well done Aldi for the newer half cart smaller carts.’

It comes after Aldi shoppers were pleasantly surprised by the retailer’s decision to roll out shopping baskets across all of their Australian stores.

Aldi Australia has unveiled plans to include standard shopping baskets in every store

The German retailer posted on Facebook in April revealing the decision that many customers say is “a long time coming.”

“Goodbye octopus arms,” ​​they wrote in the post.

‘We are rolling out baskets in all our stores to help you with your weekly store and top ups.’

The baskets, which were first tried in select stores in July, will be available nationwide in 2022 – according to a spokesperson for the German store.

Customers said the announcement was “high time.”