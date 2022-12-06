Alcohol warning for Australian airports this Christmas holiday

There were more than 800 alcohol-related incidents at airports in the last year

Travelers are warned not to get too rowdy in airports this Christmas

Travelers have been urged to behave respectfully at airports and on planes during the festive season, and the Australian Federal Police have warned they will crack down on troublemakers

The agency has told him tosensegers to remain on his ‘good list’ over Christmas, saying he will have ‘zero tolerance’ for bad behaviour.

It comes after the AFP responded to more than 800 aviationic alcohol related incidents at Australian airports in the 12 months to November.

More than 330 criminal suspects faced around 420 charges for their conduct at airports between May and October this year.

AFP deputy commissioner Scott Lee said travelers should be especially aware of the amount of alcohol they consume at airports.

“This is a special time of the year, and AFP is at the airports to keep passengers safe,” Mr. Lee said.

“Most passengers do the right thing, but we know that those who don’t can be harmful to other passengers.

“People who are unruly on planes need to understand that this may mean they won’t be allowed to travel and it will affect their vacation plans.”

The chief executive of Airlines for Australia and New Zealand, Alison Roberts, said that protecting customers and staff was the main objective of the authorities.

“While the vast majority of travelers treat each other and airline team members with respect and kindness, unfortunately, as with other industries, there are some people who misbehave,” said Dr. Roberts.

“We have developed an industry code of conduct aimed at ensuring a consistent approach to preventing and managing disruptive behaviour, and as we head into the busy holiday period, we ask passengers to be respectful of their fellow travelers as well as with staff at all airports and airlines.’

Australian Airports chief executive James Goodwin said staff would work hard to avoid disruption to travel and urged travelers not to take any frustration out on workers.

“Airports will continue to engage with travelers to promote considerate and responsible behavior, including responsible alcohol service within the airport grounds,” Goodwin said.

“We are working hard so you can enjoy your vacation and get to your destination safely and we urge people not to take their frustrations out on staff or each other as unruly or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated.”

School holiday periods have proven to be a difficult time for airports this year, with travelers reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations, with long security lines and waiting times for luggage due to chronic understaffing.

Sydney Airport chief executive Geoff Culbert acknowledged that “parts of the operation are still fragile” but said the airport was excited to welcome back passengers during a holiday period expected to be the biggest in the world. country since 2019.

“We estimate that we are about 2,000 staff short of where we need to be, but we are working hard to ensure that the majority of passengers have a typical pre-Covid holiday experience at the airport: busy but not chaotic,” Culbert said.

‘The 10 days leading up to Christmas are going to be the busiest, and we continue to ask passengers to arrive two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours before for international flights.

“While many families leave for some time off over the summer, staff at Sydney Airport will be working around the clock to help passengers get on their way. We want to wish everyone safe and happy travel this Christmas and thank passengers in advance for being kind and patient with each other and airport staff during this busy period.”