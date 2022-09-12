Alcaraz wins US Open, becomes youngest world number one since rankings started

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final on Sunday to win his first Grand Slam title and rise to the top of the table for the first time. number one in the world.

Alcaraz, 19, fell on his back and put his hands in front of his face, rolled over before jumping up to offer Ruud a hug at the net.

The thrilling Alcaraz, who delighted fans with his acrobatic shotmaking, youthful vigor and late night finishes during the two-week tournament in New York, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.

Alcaraz is the youngest number one in the world since the start of the ATP ranking in 1973.

(REUTERS)