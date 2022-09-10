Alcaraz to face Ruud in final showdown after epic semi-final triumph over Tiafoe

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frances Tiafoe in a gladiatorial semifinal of the US Open on Friday to face Casper Ruud for the title and number one in the world rankings.

The 19-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 and became the youngest Grand Slam finalist for men since compatriot Rafael Nadal captured the first of his 22 Slams at the 2005 French Open.

Norway’s seventh Ruud previously defeated Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to also reach his first Grand Slam final.

Tiafoe, however, went down fighting, saving three match points and taking breaks in both of the last two sets.

“We are in the semifinals of a Grand Slam, we have to give everything we have, we have to fight to the last ball,” said Alcaraz, the youngest US Open finalist since Pete Sampras in 1990.

“It doesn’t matter if you fight for five hours or six. It doesn’t matter, you have to give everything on the court.”

For Alcaraz, who unleashed 59 winners, it was his third consecutive five-setter as he approaches a maiden Slam and becomes the youngest world number one ever.

“It’s my first time in a Grand Slam final. I can see the number one in the world, but at the same time it’s so far away,” he added.

‘Give everything’

“I’m going to give everything I have. I will have to overcome the nerves to be in the final of a Grand Slam, but of course I’m very happy.”

Tiafoe greeted his conqueror.

“I gave everything I had, too good of Carlos tonight,” said Tiafoe.

“Honestly, I came here to win the US Open, I feel like I let you down. This one really hurts.”

Alcaraz saw two break points come and go in the opener’s seventh game before having to save a set point in the 12th with a breathtaking rally that the Spaniard claimed from two seemingly losing positions.

The teenager saved three more set points in the tiebreak, but Tiafoe converted his fifth when Alcaraz served up his third double fault of the 64-minute opener.

Alcaraz saved a breaking point in the third game of the second set, at one point stretching for a winning run with his back to Tiafoe to win another memorable rally.

His exuberance was rewarded as he broke 4-2 on his way to the semi-final equalizer thanks to Tiafoe burying a return in the net.

Alcaraz needed nine hours and ten sets in his last two rounds, including a quarterfinal that ended at 2:50am on Thursday, to reach the semifinals.

Match points saved

However, he seemed the fresher of the two men as he raced to a double break, a 4-0 lead in the third set, leaving Tiafoe only three points.

For the record, Alcaraz broke the American a third time in the seventh game.

World No. 26 Tiafoe, who knocked Nadal out of the tournament in the last 16, hoped to become the first American in a major final since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009.

He playfully grabbed two breaks in the fourth set, saved a match point in the 10th game with a nerve-wracking drop shot before claiming the tiebreak to turn the clash into a decider.

It was an eighth successful tiebreak of eight for the American.

Alcaraz broke 2-0 in the fifth set only for Tiafoe to claw his way back to 2-2.

However, the American gave a double foul to return the advantage in the fifth game.

Tiafoe saved two more match points in the ninth game before Alcaraz sealed the win in four hours and 19 minutes when his opponent scored a tired backhand.

Ruud will appear in his second Grand Slam final of the season after finishing second to Nadal at the French Open in June.

“After Roland Garros I was extremely happy, but at the same time humble enough to think that this could be my only Grand Slam final in my career,” said Ruud.

“They don’t come easily. So here I am a few months later – words can’t describe it.”

The 23-year-old Norwegian set the tone for his dominance early in the semi-finals as he came out on top in a 55-shot rally to convert a third set point in the opening tie-break, which his Russian rival described as “crazy”. .

