Alberto Contador reveals how he was operated to remove more than 100 tumors from his body

Cycling legend Alberto Contador has revealed that he underwent surgery to remove more than 100 benign tumors from his body.

Contador, 40, was one of the best cyclists of his generation and explained on Instagram that he had several non-cancerous tumors.

The Spaniard broke the news in a video he shared in which his legs and body were completely covered in bandages.

Non-cancerous tumors are known as lipomas and Contador was in good spirits as he explained to fans that he would not be on the bike for a while while he recovers from surgery.

Lipomas are defined as soft, fatty lumps that grow under the skin. They are considered harmless and usually do not require treatment.

In the video he posted, Contador said in the caption: ‘Yesterday it was time to go to the repair shop.

‘I needed to have a few lipomas removed and it turned out I had over 100! I won’t be riding a horse for a while.

Within the clip, the cycling legend lifted up his jersey and showed how most of his body was covered in bandages, while his arms were also covered in adhesive tape.

Contador is one of the most successful cyclists of his time, having won the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia twice, as well as the Vuelta a España three times.

He is one of only seven cyclists in history to have won all three Grand Tours and one of only two to have won each lap on more than one occasion.

He stopped racing cycling in 2017 and now works as a pundit for Eurosport’s cycling coverage, while also running his own brand of AURUM bikes.