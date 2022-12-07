Alberta plans to import five million bottles of children’s medication

The shortage of children’s medications is being felt across the country, and Health Canada says part of the reason is “unprecedented demand.” Publishing date: Dec 06, 2022 • 19 hours ago • 4 minute read 31 Comments Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping make an announcement about the availability of children’s medication on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Edmonton. Photo by Greg Southam / Postmedia

The provincial government is planning to import five million bottles of children’s pain and fever medications amid an ongoing Canada-wide shortage.

Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping announced Tuesday that they’re hoping to fast-track Health Canada approvals and get more acetaminophen and ibuprofen on pharmacy shelves within a few weeks.

Smith said Alberta Health Services led the procurement initiative. The supply will come from Turkey-based Atabay Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals, which, according to the province, already has Health Canada approval for its raw ingredients and currently sends the same doses that Alberta wants to countries like the U.K.

Copping said once the supply arrives, pharmacies will be able to sell the medication at average retail price. The province also plans to work with Health Canada to figure out how to share the supply with other parts of the country. The government is still working out whether they’ll need to implement policies to prevent hoarding once the medication arrives. Once there’s approval, it’s set to be shipped to Alberta in several instalments. “We’re bringing in five million bottles, so we’ll have to have a conversation with the pharmacies if do we actually have to put those measures in place,” Copping said. Health Canada said in a statement to Postmedia that provincial officials have been told about the necessary steps to get approval for what’s known as “exceptional importation of foreign products.”

The federal health authority has to determine that the products are made to standards “comparable to the Canadian authorized product,” ensure the Canadian importer has a drug establishment licence and approve a “robust plan” to make sure product safety information is available in both English and French. The shortage of children’s pain medications has been felt across the country since the spring, and Alberta parents have been complaining about bare shelves of children’s Tylenol and Advil for months. In November, Health Canada announced that one million bottles of children’s fever and pain medication had been secured and would be distributed to hospitals, pharmacies and retailers. The federal health minister’s office added Tuesday that another 800,000 bottles of medication are expected to be distributed this month.

Health Canada says part of the reason for the medication shortage is “unprecedented demand,” despite efforts to increase supply. Tuesday’s news in Alberta comes as a triple whammy of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) floods Alberta hospitals with sick children. In Calgary, the Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH) was forced to open a heated trailer next to its emergency room to accommodate patient volumes and, last week, respite care from a child’s hospice centre had to be temporarily suspended to divert staff to the Alberta Children’s Hospital. An AHS spokesperson said similar measures haven’t been necessary at the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton but they are seeing “sustained high volumes of acutely ill patients” and the Stollery pediatric ICU is at full capacity.

AHS said the hospital can add additional beds if needed. They recently returned a Stollery unit to pediatric care after temporarily using it for adult care, and six additional beds were opened last Friday, with plans to increase the number to 13. Some doctors are also working extra shifts, but they’re all Stollery physicians, and extra resources from elsewhere haven’t been required so far, AHS said. Parents are still struggling to find children’s Tylenol and other pain and fever medication on the shelves. Azin Ghaffari/Postmedia ‘Fever is scary for parents’ Asked what steps are currently being taken to keep children from contracting preventable diseases, Smith acknowledged the pressure from multiple viruses circulating this winter. She added RSV is common in kids. “What people need to know is that when their child gets sick, they have the medication available to them so they can treat the symptoms at home. Fever is scary for parents,” she said.

“If they can’t break the fever, they end up in the hospital rooms. That is what’s causing pressure in our hospitals not here, but across the entire country,” she said. Doctors, including the Alberta Medical Association’s section of pediatrics president Dr. Sam Wong, have said the short supply of children’s pain relievers is adding stress to children’s hospitals, but it’s not the whole picture, and restoring supply alone won’t fix the crush in ERs. Edmonton pharmacist Henal Patel told Postmedia that for many, the only option to get kids’ ibuprofen and Tylenol is ordering it from a compounding pharmacy. She’s seen parents calling around trying to find supply throughout the fall. “It can help to reduce inflammation on top of pain,” she said. “It’s a really important medication.”