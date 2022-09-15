Albert Pujols continues his historic season as he becomes only the third player to hit 2,200 RBIs

Albert Pujols continued to make history on Wednesday-evening when he became only the third player in MLB history to reach 2,200 RBI’s.

The 42-year-old slugger joined an exclusive group that included legends Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

Pujols’ 2,200th RBI came during the eighth inning of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers when he doubled into deep left midfield to enable Tyler O’Neill to score from first base.

Pujols has had a fantastic season and is approaching a monumental 700 homeruns in his career.

He hit a .266 average, 18 home runs and 50 RBI’s. After struggling for several years in Los Angeles, Pujols has shown shades of his much younger self with the Cardinals.

“There’s impressive and then there’s incredible,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said on Tuesday. “What we’re seeing now is legendary. You have to step back from managing the game and take it all in.”

Pujols smiles while on second base after his RBI-double in the eighth inning

“It’s like living in a dream,” said left-handed veteran Jose Quintana. “It seems like he does something different every day that is just amazing. It’s like he’s playing better than ever.’

The dream Quintana was referring to actually got ESPN’s Max Kellerman into hot water after comments he made about Pujols’ season.

Kellerman insinuated that the recent revival of Pujols’ career may be related to PEDs, an insinuation he’s been trying to excuse for making airborne ever since.

Pujols recently hit his 697th career home run and rose to 4th all-time on the career HR list

“We showed video of Albert Pujols chasing 700 home runs,” Kellerman said on “This Just In” Tuesday as he began his apology.

“I noticed that he seemed to hit the ball much better than he has in a long time.

Some, including Albert, concluded that my curiosity about how he achieved this recent level of success could only mean that he was benefiting from something other than a lot of hard work, practice and his natural skills. For that I offer my apologies to Albert and the organization of the Cardinals.’