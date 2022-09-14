Albany WA: Killer kangaroo kept paramedics from saving alpaca breeder Peter Eades

<!–

A deadly kangaroo devastated its owner, then guarded the dying man’s body to prevent paramedics from trying to rescue him.

Alpaca breeder Peter Eades, 77, was killed when his pet suddenly turned on him on Sunday, unleashing a violent attack that fatally wounded the elderly man.

Paramedics called Mr Eades’ rural home near Redmond, in southern Western Australia, and were unable to reach him due to the aggressive kangaroo.

The kangaroo had to be shot dead by police – and Mr Eades tragically died at the scene from his injuries.

It is considered the first fatal roo attack in Australia since 1936.

“The kangaroo posed an ongoing threat to emergency services and officers present had to kill the kangaroo with a firearm,” a spokesman said.

Emergency services have not yet released details about Mr Eades’ injuries.

Mr. Eades was a noted animal lover who refused to sell his alpacas for meat and often rescued the animals from owners who could no longer handle them.

Locals revealed that the grandfather hand-reared his kangaroo from a joey after adopting him three years ago.

The devoted animal lover had already dug his own grave in a homemade cemetery so that he could be buried with his precious pets.

Mr. Eades revealed five years ago that he had created the burial ground on his land for all of his beloved alpacas when they died.

Each was commemorated with a headstone or cross with their name, and he even dug a spot for himself next to his favorite alpaca, Claudia.

He started his Agonis Alpaca stud farm in 1997, 25 northwest of Albany, with a herd of 60, each named individually.

He retired in recent years, but had kept the alpacas as precious pets.

About 20 of the animals were buried in his paddock cemetery, including his favorite Claudia, who died 20 years ago and broke Mr. Eades’ heart.

“She was the most beautiful animal, extremely affectionate,” he told the ABC in 2017. “She would sit next to me, put her head on my lap and go to sleep.

“I laid the tombstones in their memory. People are buried, many dog ​​owners bury their animals and have small decals on them.

“I dug my grave here too.”

He added: “My feeling for alpacas is such that I started doing it and I just keep doing it. I’m a little different.

“I love my animals very much.”