Albany startup wins state innovation challenge grant

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — A joint project between Regenerative Solutions, Inc. and the University at Albany was one of three winners selected in the first New York State Advanced Materials Innovation Challenge, according to Manufacturing Extension Partnership center FuzeHub. Each of the three projects will receive $50,000 from the Jeff Lawrence Innovation Fund to support breakthrough advances in materials science while raising the bar for environmentally responsible manufacturing.

FuzeHub and NYSTAR, the Empire State Development Division of Science, Technology and Innovation, received several applications for the funding initiative, which began in September. They challenged New York innovators to consider the environmental impacts of their potential high-performance products and submit projects that would lead to more sustainability in the manufacturing industry.

From mixing better concrete to reducing the environmental impact of lithium-ion batteries to removing harmful synthetic chemicals from water, the companies and researchers behind the winning projects are creating new materials and using old materials in new ways.

winners:

KLAW Industries LLC in Binghamton and the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator. Historically, recycled glass in New York has been sent to landfills due to high levels of pollution and lack of an end-use market. KLAW has developed a process to use waste glass as a raw material to make Pantheon – an innovative material to make concrete stronger, cheaper and less carbon intensive.

Custom Electronic Inc. in Oneonta, working with the Center of Excellence in Materials Informatics and the Department of Materials Design and Innovation at the University of Buffalo to scale their new lithium-ion battery anode material. The new material is a sustainable hybrid that reduces both the environmental impact and the cost of the technology.

Regenerative Solutions, Inc. at Albany and the university have developed green, environmentally sustainable, low cost sorbents that remove PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), harmful synthetic chemicals, from water. Once these newly synthesized sorbents are tested and certified by the National Sanitation Foundation, the product can be marketed for both small and large scale water treatment.

“Manufacturing in New York is cleaner and greener than ever before — but we can still do better as an industry,” said Elena Garuc, executive director of FuzeHub. “We believe that by using advanced materials, manufacturers can create products, leverage technologies and use processes that enhance sustainability. These winning projects will show us what is possible.”

Advanced materials are new or sustainably improved materials that have unique properties or offer improved performance over conventional materials, facilitating innovation that benefits industry, consumers and society. Across the state, cutting-edge material innovations related to ceramics, chemicals, glass, metals, plastics, and more are enabling high-value products in industries ranging from semiconductors and aerospace to medical devices and consumer products.

The Jeff Lawrence Innovation Fund, which serves as the source of funding for this Innovation Challenge, supports a range of activities designed to drive technology development and commercialization in New York State. Launched in December 2016, the fund is named after Jeff Lawrence, a champion of New York’s manufacturing and entrepreneurial communities.

Each year, the Innovation Fund provides more than $1 million in direct assistance to the manufacturing, research and development, technology and entrepreneurial ecosystems. To date, the fund has awarded $7.3 million in funding to support collaborative projects across the state.