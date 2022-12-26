Albany sends aid to Buffalo after deadly snowstorm

By Jacky
ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy held a press conference at the DPW station in Voorheesville. County employees and equipment are being sent to Erie County.

To help with the historic storm situation in Erie County, they are sending 21 people and 20 trucks along with small and large plows.

“Steve Acquario of the New York State Association of Counties is coordinating all efforts,” said spokeswoman Mary Rozak. “We were ready to do this earlier because we had the staff and we looked at our local forecast.”

