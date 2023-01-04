Albany Patrons appoint Derrick Rowland as head coach

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Albany Patrons have named Derrick Rowland as their new head coach for the 2023 season. Rowland returns to the team after playing and coaching for them in the past.

“It feels great to be back in Albany, where my professional career started and where my heart has always been,” says Coach Rowland. “I’m proud to be part of the many great basketball memories here at the Armory with the Albany Patrons and look forward to many, many more. The Patrons are undoubtedly the greatest small sports franchise in history, and it’s where I belong.”

Rowland played for the Patrons and was instrumental in leading the team to their first two championship titles in 1984 and 1988 under head coaches Phil Jackson and Bill Musselman. Rowland previously coached Oklahoma’s Potawatomi Fire, leading them to the Western Division playoffs of the Basketball League (TBL) in their first season in the league. He replaces former coach Will Brown, who returned to coach basketball at the collegiate level.

“There were more than a dozen well-qualified head coach candidates from around the country who were reviewed and considered,” said Michael Corts, General Manager of the Armory & President of Albany Patrons, Inc. “We are confident that the return of coach Derrick Rowland will help position the Patrons for continued and long-term success.”