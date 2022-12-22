Albany man accused of child sex crimes

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — An Albany man is serving time in a county lock-down after police said he attempted to recruit a child under age 11 for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Louis J. Maniscalco, 39, has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted criminal sex acts and two counts of first-degree attempted sexual assault for the alleged crime.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on December 20, Troopers was contacted by a concerned person who reported that Maniscalco was having inappropriate contact with the child. The complaint led to an investigation, which revealed that, according to police, Maniscalco had tried several times to coax the child into sexual activity.

After his arrest, Maniscalco was charged at Guilderland Town Court. There he was sent to Albany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bail.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information or who believes they may have also been a victim is asked to call the Latham State Police Barracks at (518) 583-7000 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.