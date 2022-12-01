Albania’s ‘Little London’ is homage to Britain after it took in thousands of migrants

A Union Jack proudly waves next to a framed photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II, while an iconic red telephone box stands on the corner of the Britain Resto Lounge as cars with British number plates whiz by.

Without the breathtaking mountainous backdrop, it’s easy to think you’re in the British capital.

But the northeastern Albania town of Has, dubbed ‘Little London’, now serves as a tribute to the country that has taken in so many of its citizens, despite plans in Westminster to crack down on the influx of more than 12,000 migrants this year . .

The region of about 22,000 people was built largely with money sent home by the working-age men who made the treacherous journeys across the Channel to Britain’s shores in search of a better life.

Children pose for a photo in a British phone booth next to ‘Britain Resto Longue’, a new bar in Hass town

Now there are tributes to their adopted homeland in Has, with number plate cars and even projects for a statute of the late Queen.

Like Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama, the people of Has are outraged by accusations from London that they are part of an ‘invasion’ of migrants.

Residents say moving to the UK allows them to make a living, but it comes with the pain of uprooting, dangerous travel and hard work, which also benefits their British employers.

According to United Kingdom official statistics, Albanians are now the largest group crossing the Channel on small boats.

More than 12,000 arrived in Britain this year, compared to 50 in 2020.

Newly built villas in the town of Has have been built largely with the money migrants sent home

There are tributes to their adopted homeland in the Albanian city, including a bar called ‘Britain’

A vendor displays traditional clothing in a Has city store that has been transformed by the migration exodus

Has Mayor Liman Morina told AFP that 80 percent of his voters ‘survive thanks to the hard and honest work of their relatives in Britain’

Residents of the Balkan nation of 2.8 million have been fleeing unemployment to Britain for decades.

The mayor of Has, Liman Morina, in his office where British and Albanian flags stand side by side, told AFP that 80 percent of his voters “survive thanks to the hard and honest work of their relatives in Britain”.

Klodian Kastrati, a sociologist working in Has, said: ‘Emigration is an epidemic that affects all the young people here who are infected with the idea of ​​leaving for Britain in the hope of creating a better future’.

The Has region is the poorest region in Albania and “emigration is the only real resource to sustain the inhabitants,” he added.

In the region, which has about 22,000 inhabitants, numerous houses owned by emigrants are being built.

After living in London for ten years, Granit Gojani recently returned to Has to open his own barGranit Gojani

Since Albania opened its borders in the 1990s, residents have fled in droves, desperate for hardship and isolation after enduring brutal oppression by the country’s communist dictatorship.

According to official figures, nearly 1.7 million Albanians have left, mainly for Italy, Greece and the UK.

Emigrants sent home £323 million in the first six months of the year, according to the national bank.

About 140,000 Albanians live in the UK, with some joining Kosovar Albanians who took refuge there during the war against Serb forces in the late 1990s.

While the wealthiest can send their children to British universities, most Albanians work in the hospitality industry or construction.

Have residents attributed the recent spike in Channel crossings to word of mouth?

“Rumors about the UK’s labor needs” under the combined effect of the pandemic and Brexit “are circulating at lightning speed,” Granit Gojani told AFP.

After living in London for ten years, the 31-year-old recently returned to Has to open his own bar.

“Social networks also offer more favorable prices (to cross the Channel) in inflatable boats,” he said.

“The desire to believe rather than know soon unleashed the mob,” he added, saying the idea had spread “like a virus.”

The secondary school in Has had 40 fewer students this year than in 2021.

French authorities have confirmed the increase in the number of Albanians on their side of the Channel, including among smugglers, although Iraqi-Kurdish gangs still dominate the market.

Youths play pool in a billiard room in the city that has seen an exodus of working-age men

This year, the secondary school (photo) in Has had 40 fewer students than in 2021

Ani, a young man who asked to use a pseudonym, bitterly regrets making the journey from Dunkirk in northern France.

He described it as a “hellish crossing of more than six hours aboard a full boat in a hostile sea.”

Ani left at the end of September hoping for a well-paid job in the construction industry in London.

He held out for a month before returning home, yielding to the pleas of his mother – who closely followed some British politicians’ comments about Albanians.

“I’m not a criminal, I just dreamed of a better life in a great country,” Ani told AFP, disgusted by what he described as an anti-immigrant atmosphere in Britain.

“To hell with the £4,000 this trip cost me,” he said.

Now he plans to continue studying law at the University of Tirana.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman spoke of an ‘invasion’ of migrants and called ‘Albanian criminals’, sparking anger in Tirana.

“Albanians in the UK work hard and pay taxes,” Prime Minister Rama tweeted in early November.

Rama said the UK should ‘stop discriminating… to excuse policy failures’.

Drita Meshi’s family suffered a devastating loss in 2016 and since then she has made it her life’s goal to convince young Albanians to stay

Some migrants are involved in illegal activities, in particular to compensate smugglers.

But a “handful of people who have problems with the law cannot harm an entire community, including businessmen, teachers, doctors, construction workers and children who want to grow up,” Gojani said.

For all the money it’s brought in, red phone boxes and royal photos, emigration to the UK has also left a legacy of pain in Has.

Drita Meshi’s family suffered a devastating loss in 2016 and since then she has made it her life’s goal to convince young Albanians to stay.

Her son, who moved to England to seek a better life, was killed by two British teenagers, who threw a flare into the car he had been sleeping in. He was 32.

Every day she mourns at his grave.

Meshi, an employee of Has Town Hall, has two other children who live in London. She wants to attract investment so that young people are encouraged to build their lives closer to home.

“Emigration for me is a wound that still bleeds,” Meshi told AFP with tears in her eyes.