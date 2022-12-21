Albanian delivery driver who raped unconscious woman in her own bed is jailed for seven years

An Albanian delivery boy who raped an unconscious woman in her own bed after they met in a pizzeria has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Klodjan Samurri, 29, assaulted the woman after meeting her on a night out in North London in June last year.

The victim told the Old Bailey that she had gone to bed and woke up to find Samurri having sex with her.

Samurri denied two rape charges, but was convicted of one. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and will be subject to the reporting obligation for sexual offenses.

The woman was out with a group of friends in Holloway on June 26, 2021 when she met Samurri.

“They ate, they left between 11 and 12,” prosecutor Katrina Charles told the court earlier. “Walking home, they passed another Italian restaurant known to two of the girls because they regularly ordered pizza there.

“The owner casually recognized them and was friendly.”

He introduced them to three other men, including Samurri.

“There was space outside, it’s June, so they sat outside chatting and having a drink, smoking a cigarette, they were all friendly,” Ms Charles said.

“They talked about moving on and continuing the party, and agreed to go back to one of their flats.”

Ms Charles claims it was made clear to the men that ‘they were invited to come over, they couldn’t sleep over’.

“They should leave at some point. Limits were set,” she said.

At this stage of the night, the victim felt “particularly drunk” and “just wanted to go home.’

The prosecutor claimed the other two girls were “couples” with two of the men, but Samurri was “basically a third wheel” as the complainant wanted to go home.

Ms Charles told the court: ‘When they returned to the flat, the complainant herself went to bed. She put on her eye mask, the lights went out and she was out for the count. Her friends remember her words were unclear.’

One of the women saw Samurri enter the victim’s room and ask if she was okay.

“She told him not to go to her friend’s bedroom because she was asleep. It was made clear to him that he was not allowed to go into this bedroom with the lights off and a sleeping woman inside,” the prosecutor said.

One of the women later noticed that the light in the victim’s bedroom was on.

Mrs Charles said: ‘She opened the door, entered and saw the defendant climbing out of the complainant’s bed. He was dressed, but buttoned up his jeans.

“She saw that the prosecutor was not wearing a top. She was wearing pajamas when she came in earlier.’

The woman asked her boyfriend if she was okay and asked Samurri if he had permission to have sex with her and he replied, “Yes, yes, everything is fine.” Then he led her out of the bedroom.

Thirty minutes later, two of the women went back in to check and saw him rebuttoning his jeans.

‘It was clear that the complainant was completely detached from it. They asked her if she had wanted to have sex with the defendant, and she managed to tell them that she had repeatedly asked him to leave,’ Mrs Charles said.

“The defendant insisted that the intercourse was consensual.

‘She doesn’t remember the defendant entering her room, but at some point she woke up when he had intercourse with her.

She drifted in and out of consciousness, feeling slow to respond, but remembers telling him to stop and get off her.

She also remembers him being behind her attempted intercourse before she managed to push him off her and then said no.

“He put her arms around her when he had sex with her, which made her feel forced.”

The judge, Mr. Recorder Bernard Richmond, KC, told Samurri: ‘You targeted a woman in her own bed … caused her to leave her home and this was an invasion of her privacy in every way.

“Perhaps you will think about what caused you to behave so horribly, but what you did was harmful, disgusting, and abominable, and any sane member of this community would agree.”

Samurri, of Knebworth Avenue, Walthamstow, denied two counts of rape. He was found guilty on the first count but acquitted on the other.

He has since been sentenced to seven years in prison and will be subject to the reporting obligation for sexual offences.