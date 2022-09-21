Alastair Clarkson told to RESIGN from Kangaroos over Hawks scandal; Lions’ Chris Fagan stands down

Alastair Clarkson has been called on to resign from the Kangaroos as ‘harrowing and disturbing’ allegations emerged about his Hawthorn tenure.

It comes as current Lions coach Chris Fagan, who was Clarkson’s chief lieutenant at Hawthorn from 2008-2016 – a period in which the club won four premierships – has stepped down temporarily while an independent investigation takes place.

The shocking allegations against Hawthorn were revealed after the club commissioned an external review into allegations of racism which have been delivered to the AFL.

Alastair Clarkson (left) and Chris Fagan (right), pictured while training at Hawthorn in 2016, are under fire following shocking allegations made by indigenous players from the club.

A former Hawthorn player alleged a group of senior figures at the club, including Clarkson, pressured him to get his partner to terminate her pregnancy, according to a ABC report.

The player claimed the group – which he said also included Clarkson’s then-senior assistant Fagan – also encouraged him to break up with his partner and move into an assistant coach’s home, the report said.

The revelations have led to calls for Clarkson to step down from his Kangaroos head coaching role, just a month after the four-time Premier League mentor was signed by the club on a huge five-year contract reportedly worth more than $5 million. .

“If true, Alastair Clarkson should resign from North Melbourne and never hold a position in football again,” prominent football pundit Mark Robinson wrote in the paper. Herald Sun.

‘The AFL has no choice. Neither does North Melbourne. Frankly, if true, neither do Clarkson and Fagan. They must resign today.

“There will be context and/or denials, but — if true — it’s not certain that there is any conceivable context that puts human life above playing football,” Robinson wrote.

A domino has already fallen.

Chris Fagan and Brisbane have mutually agreed he will temporarily step down from the Lions while the AFL’s investigation takes place

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Brisbane confirmed Fagan would temporarily step down while the AFL’s independent investigation into the allegations takes place.

“Chris supports and welcomes the investigation,” the statement said.

‘He was not consulted during the Hawthorn-sponsored review and looks forward to the opportunity to be heard as part of the AFL inquiry.

“The Brisbane Lions and Chris have mutually agreed that he will take a leave of absence from the club to allow him to fully co-operate with the investigation.”

Fagan was reportedly ‘devastated’ and ‘blindsided’ by the claim, according to the Herald Sun.

The allegations could not be more serious or disturbing.

A Hawks player, named only as ‘Ian’ in the report, made startling allegations against the team’s most senior coaches.

“Clarkson just leaned over me and demanded I get rid of my unborn child and my partner,” he claimed.

‘I was then manipulated and convinced to remove my SIM card from my phone so that there was no further contact between my family and me.

‘He told me to kill my unborn child.’

It is claimed that Ian’s partner, known only as Amy in the report, was left in a state of deep shock when she heard the news.

“He could barely get the words out and he appeared to be crying and he quickly said we needed to end the pregnancy and end the relationship,” she said in the report.

(L-R) Cyril Rioli, Jordan Lewis, Sam Mitchell, Jarryd Roughead, Grant Birchall and Luke Hodge celebrate with the 2015 Premiership, a period in which Fagan and Clarkson coached

Amy further claimed that the club cut her off from Ian – leaving her unable to call or text him – for the first five months of her pregnancy, which affected his mental health.

‘I will never forget that phone call or the heartbreak I felt at that moment. I was frozen in place, completely numb to what I had just heard Ian say.’

Amy claimed that when the couple became pregnant again six months after the birth of their first child together, she felt she had to abort the child due to pressure from the club and her desire not to ‘lose Ian again’.

She went through with the termination and hasn’t been able to forgive herself since.

“This is a sacred thing, the bond between mother and child, and Hawthorn wiped their feet all over it,” claimed Amy.

‘Hawthorn says it’s the family club, yet they tore ours apart.’

The Hawks also allegedly pressured other couples to separate early in their pregnancies or shortly after their children were born, the report claims, with two of those families receiving mental health help from the AFL Players’ Association.

Alastair Clarkson won four premierships as coach of the Hawks, but his legacy may now be forever tarnished

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said the allegations were appalling and would be referred to a newly formed independent panel chaired by a King’s Counsel.

“These are serious allegations,” McLachlan told reporters on Wednesday.

“And it is important that we deal with them properly, while ensuring that the formal process provides support for those affected and also natural justice for the people who are accused.

‘This is a process which it is appropriate that it be held independently of the normal response of the AFL’s integrity department.

“We need to run a proper investigation to get to the bottom of it … out of respect for those making the allegations and out of respect for those who are accused,” McLachlan said.

The AFL boss said the four-person panel would be appointed within 24 hours.