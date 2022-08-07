Alastair Chalmers secures Guernsey’s first Commonwealth medal with 400-metre hurdles bronze

Guernsey celebrated its first-ever Commonwealth Games track medal when Alastair Chalmers won bronze in the men’s 400m hurdles.

The 22-year-old was harassed by friends and family after crossing the line in 49.97 seconds behind British Virgin Islands winner Kyron McMaster and Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde.

Chalmers beamed, “I can’t believe it. I had Covid last week. I am so proud to have put Guernsey on the map.”

Twins Javier and Joaquin Bello are battling for bronze in beach volleyball today after being defeated in the semifinals yesterday. The Madrid-born brothers lost to Canadian duo Sam Schachter and Daniel Dearing, but will take on Rwanda’s Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinzi this afternoon for a chance to win the first-ever English medal in the sport.

Gemma Frizelle was in shock after winning gold for Wales in the rhythmic gymnastics ring final.

The 24-year-old achieved the best result in her country’s history at the event. “I’m just in shock,” Frizelle said. “I was just hoping to get a medal. Coming out with gold is great.’