Alaskans assess damage as powerful storm rumbles north

Residents of towns and villages on Alaska’s west coast began on Sunday to assess the damage from one of the strongest storms to hit the region in decades.

The huge remnants of Typhoon Merbok ravaged coastal towns as it swept north, and by Sunday morning it had largely moved into the Chukchi Sea, north of the Bering Strait.

But coastal towns in that northern region remained under flood warnings on Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) Fairbanks office tweeted.

The storm has hammered a huge stretch of Alaska’s long coastline, bringing strong winds, tidal waves and what the NWS described as “evil seas,” with waves of 50 feet (15 meters) or more.

Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued a disaster statement.

Due to the remoteness of many coastal villages and limited communications, a full picture of the damage is expected to emerge slowly.

But officials and local residents said the destruction was serious.

“So many communities I’ve visited, from Bethel, Unalakleet, Quinahgak, Hooper Bay, and down to Nome and Teller, have been engulfed by the storm,” Lisa Murkowski, one of Alaska’s U.S. Senators, tweeted Sunday.

“I am heartbroken by the devastation.”

The state’s Emergency Operations Center said it had received “reports from multiple communities of power outages, damaged homes… flooding and infrastructure damage,” but no reports of injuries.

Low-lying coastal areas were hardest hit, according to meteorologists and local news reports, with schools and airports flooded and some roads washed away.

A small town—Golovin, on Norton Sound—saw houses drifting away.

“We’ve had flooding a few times in the past, but it’s never been this severe,” Clarabelle Lewis, a tribal official with the Chinik Eskimo Community, told Anchorage Daily News. “We’ve never moved houses from their foundations.”

In Shaktoolik, a village of some 220 people on a gravelly headland between the Tagoomenik River and Norton Sound, Mayor Lars Sookiayak said a berm built to protect the city from the sea — which had withstood many previous storms – was wiped out.

“We’re pretty heartbroken,” he told Alaska Public Media News. “We’re almost becoming an island.”

