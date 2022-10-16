Alaska snow crab season canceled for the first time ever as one billion crab disappear

The famous snow crab fishing season in Alaska’s infamous Bering Sea is canceled for the first time in state history. The cancellation was confirmed on Monday.

The decision comes as officials announced that a billion snow crabs have disappeared from the sea. The investigation into the disappearance by government agencies is still ongoing.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the snow crab population has declined by about 90 percent in the past two years.

Snow crab is most commonly found in Alaskan waters in the Bering, Beauford, and Chuckchi Seas. There are about 65 boats fishing in those waters.

Alaska supplies 60 percent of the seafood consumed in the United States.

In addition to the cancellation of the snow crab season, Bristol Bay’s red king crab season has also been cancelled.

Famous snow crab fishing season in Alaska’s infamous Bering Sea is canceled for the first time in state history

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, snow crab populations have declined by about 90 percent in the past two years

Miranda Westphal, of the ADF&G, said: Public media in Alaska: “When they polled in 2021, we saw the biggest drop we’ve ever seen in the snow crab population, which was very surprising, I think, for everyone.”

Westphal said she believes global warming is involved in the crabs’ disappearance. She suggested the crabs may have starved because warm water increased their metabolism.

While another ADF&G scientist, Ben Daly, CBS News interview that he believes the cause of the disappearance is due to some kind of disease among the crab.

In an earlier statement, the body said: “The management of the snow crab in the Bering Sea must now focus on conservation and reconstruction, given the state of the stock. Efforts are being made to improve our science and our understanding of crab population dynamics.”

A local fisherman, Gabriel Prout, told Alaska Public Media: “People are going to have to make some really tough decisions here, whether that’s… selling their ships [or] looking for other opportunities in other fishing sectors, which is few.

Prout also said, “Fishermen are going to really hurt in the coming year.” He added that he hopes the state will respond quickly to the fishermen’s disaster relief efforts.

Speaking of the snow crab’s disappearance, Prout said, “Did they run north to get that colder water? Have they completely crossed the border? Did they walk there on the edge of the continental shelf, across the Bering Sea?’

Another trawler, Dean Gribble Sr, told: NBC News that the decision to cancel the season would be “life-changing, if not career-ending for people.”

Gribble told the network that he has been working in the area since the 1970s. Today he is the captain of his own ship.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game said in a statement: ‘The management of the snow crab in the Bering Sea must now focus on conservation and reconstruction, given the state of the stock’

Fisherman Dean Gribble Sr, told NBC News that the decision to cancel the season would be ‘life-changing, if not the end of the career for people’

He also said, “A lot of these guys with families and kids, there’s no option but to get out. That’s where the hammer will fall—on the crew.’

Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers Executive Director Jamie Goen said: KING5: “Many of them are small family businesses, second and third generation fishermen and are losing their jobs. It’s just devastating.’

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimated that the value of the snow crab fished in the Bering Sea was nearly $102 million.

Speaking to the same station, the wife of one of the star’s Deadliest Catch said that the fishermen found out at the same time as everyone else that the season had been canceled.

Bri Dwyer, Sean Dwyer’s wife, said the fishermen are allowed to catch Bairdi, a specific type of snow crab.

She said: ‘There is a small Bairdi season, just over £2million and we need to see if it makes sense for our boats.

According to the organization, the Bering Sea has experienced record-breaking heat waves. One in particular occurred between 2014 and 2016, known as ‘The Blob’.

While there was still a heat wave between 2018 and 2021. That heat wave hit when the snow crab population started to grow again.

Westphal said 2018 saw the largest snow crab population growth in history. Growth slowed in 2019. There was no crab count in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The 2021 number was “the biggest crash we’ve ever seen in snow crab,” Westphal added.

The NOAA has labeled Alaska the fastest-warming state in the country.

Speaking to the KING5, the wife of one of the star’s deadliest catches said the fishermen found out at the same time as everyone else that the season had been canceled.

Bri Dwyer, wife of Sean Dwyer, said fishermen are allowed to catch Bairdi, a specific type of snow crab

Alaska controls how many crabs are caught, within the limits of a federal management plan that comes with an allowable organic catch.

A scientific model of the snow crab population reviewed by the federal North Pacific Fishery Management Council last week indicated that there may be enough for another small crop this year.

However, Ben Daly, a research coordinator for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said the model has struggled to explain the dramatic population decline following 2019 warming, and state officials were concerned it might not be accurate.

‘We are very concerned about the preservation of the population. We have serious doubts about the model,” Daly said.

The fall red king crab harvest was canceled for the second year in a row due to low numbers of adult female crabs, which is an indicator of the general health of a stock that has been in long-term decline.

The study must find at least 8.4 million mature females to approve a crop, and the 2022 study, although it showed improvement from 2021, still fell below that level, according to Daly.

The fishery that accidentally catches the Bristol Bay king and snow crab will continue at this point with no new restrictions.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game also announced Monday that a small Bering Sea crab of more than 2 million pounds of tanner crab will open Oct. 16.