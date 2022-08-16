Alaska: Here’s how to vote, where to vote and what’s on the ballot.

Don’t be fooled by Alaska’s long history of voting for Republicans: The slate of primaries and a special election on Tuesday offers plenty of intrigue, with several big names on the ballot, such as former Governor Sarah Palin and Senator Lisa Murkowski.

The races are another test of the strength of an endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump. He supports Mrs. Palin, the 2008 Republican vice president nominee for the state’s sole seat in the state House, also backs Kelly Tshibaka, Ms. Murkowski in the Senate primaries.

Here’s a refresher on voting rules and what’s at stake.

How to vote

The deadlines for registration have passed the personal vote and the request for a ballot paper. Alaska does not have same-day registration for primaries, but it does for presidential elections.