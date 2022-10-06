Alaska governor urges readiness ahead of storm

JUNE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday urged residents of a huge swath of rural western Alaska to prepare for what forecasters termed a strong storm expected to be high winds. will take hold and could result in coastal flooding areas.

“In terms of how this will manifest itself, it’s hard to say,” Dunleavy told reporters, but added residents should anticipate “some big impacts” if the forecasting models hold up.

Warnings issued by the National Weather Service called for wind gusts in the 70 mph range for parts of the western Arctic coast through Thursday and the potential for water levels up to 2.1 meters (7 feet) above the normal high tide mark by late Thursday and into Friday morning. Flooding in low-lying areas and erosion were also expected along the coast of the Chukchi Sea.

Forecasters have said the main impacts are expected in communities further north than those hit hard by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok last month. Some communities ravaged by the September storm were under coastal flooding or high surf ratings.

Glenn Steckman, Nome’s city manager, said officials in that community — known as the finish line of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race — didn’t expect the latest storm to have the kind of impact on Nome that September’s storm had.

That storm brought tidal waves and high winds that destroyed major roads in several communities, including Nome, and damaged homes across a wide, sparsely populated swath of Alaska.

Ryan Anderson, commissioner of the state’s transportation department, said officials were monitoring the weather forecast as they continued roadworks as part of the ongoing recovery process.

About 50 people are still displaced from their homes after the September storm, said Bryan Fisher, director of the state’s emergency management division.

