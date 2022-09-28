Alanah Dunstan: How sliding doors moment led Perth teen to save Gustavo Berna’s life

A heroic teenager saved a father’s life by performing CPR when he suddenly froze on a commuter train – and she was only on board by sheer luck.

Alanah Dunstan, 18, had forgotten it was a public holiday in Perth, Western Australia last Thursday for the Queen’s death and traveled into work by mistake.

When she returned home on the train, she noticed that fellow passenger Gustavo Berna, 45, had started breathing heavily.

Sir. Berna – suffering a heart attack – collapsed as Mrs Dunstan rushed to intervene.

Ms Dunstan told Daily Mail Australia she had a strong feeling the man had a family, which pushed her to do her best to save him.

“I thought about how I needed to get this man back to his family, I could tell he was a family man,” Ms Dunstan said.

Alanah Dunstan, 18, (pictured) said she somehow knew the stranger was a family man: ‘I had this strong feeling, I could just imagine it’

The disability worker, who is trained in senior first aid, urged someone to call triple-0 and alert the train driver after Mr Berna collapsed

Mrs Dunstan (pictured) said she and another girl on the train rushed to help the father-of-one after he fell over halfway through her journey home

Mrs Dunstan said she and another girl on the train rushed to help the father-of-one after he fell halfway through her journey home.

The disability worker, who is trained in first aid, urged someone to call triple-0 and alert the train driver.

When they realized the stranger had no pulse, she started CPR.

Mrs Dunstan said she understood the gravity of what she was doing as she fought to save his life.

“I was crying, I couldn’t control my tears, I was so worried that I was going to mess up and that he wasn’t going to see his mum, dad or partner again,” she said.

‘I knew how many people his death would hurt. I wanted him to be more than a statistic.’

After the driver got out and saw her give CPR, the train took off changed direction back to Perth at ‘bouncing speed’.

An ambulance met them at the train station and took Mr Berna to a hospital intensive care unit.

Commuter’s sister-in-law Nicola Berna said: It really is a testament to what CPR Alanah (pictured) did … it really is nothing short of a miracle’

The doctors told the man’s sister-in-law, Nicola Berna, that he might not wake up after the horror experience.

But on Saturday he had regained consciousness and was moved to a cardiac ward.

“It’s really a testament to the CPR Alanah did … it really is nothing short of a miracle,” she shared WA today.

Mrs. Dunstan had only been on the train because of her bank holiday mistake.

Meanwhile, Ms Berna searched for the disabled person who saved her brother-in-law via an online community page to thank her.

“Thank you is not enough for what you have done and our family is so grateful,” Mrs Berna said.

Gustavo Berna’s sister-in-law Nicola Berna searched for the disability worker who rescued Mr Berna (pictured, left) via an online community page (pictured) to thank Ms Dunstan (pictured, right)

“He wouldn’t be here without her … she did CPR correctly, it’s just amazing,” Ms Berna told Daily Mail Australia.

She said the Colombian national is communicating in Spanish as his memory slowly returns to him.

“It’s not 100 percent, he doesn’t remember what happened that day, but he remembers things,” Berna said.

The family is waiting for him to recover enough to have bypass surgery.

About 225 people suffer cardiac arrest in public spaces each year in Western Australia, according to St John WA – most of whom do not survive.

The teenager said she might see Mr Berna after he recovers from his operation in a few weeks and downplayed her rescue efforts.

“I honestly feel a little guilty because everyone is calling me a hero and an angel, but I feel like anyone with the knowledge I had would have done the same,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“I am very grateful though, his family is so beautiful and I feel so grateful that I could help get him back safely to his family.”