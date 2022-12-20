Alan Shearer mocks Gary Lineker for wearing ‘Gianni Infantino trainers’ on return from World Cup

Alan Shearer joked that Gary Lineker borrowed “Gianni Infantino’s trainers” after the pair questioned the FIFA president’s choice of boots for the World Cup presentation in Qatar.

The former England striker returned from the Gulf state after Sunday’s final between Argentina and France, with Lineker hosting the BBC’s coverage.

Lineker posted a video to Twitter of him being reunited with his dog, with Shearer commenting on his white pair of trainers.

Alan Shearer compared Gary Lineker’s sneakers to Gianni Infantino’s

The FIFA president wore white sneakers for the World Cup presentation

“Did you borrow those sneakers from Infantino!!” wrote Shearer, who had worked alongside Lineker as an expert in Qatar.

Lineker responded to the joke with two laughing emojis.

Lineker and Shearer had made comments about Infantino’s white boots as the FIFA president walked onto the pitch at Doha’s Lusail Stadium following Argentina’s 4-2 penalty shootout win against holders France.

“Here come the dignitaries,” Lineker said. “Gianni Infantino leads them out there for the ceremony where they will present the Golden Ball, the Golden Glove and the young player award, so we still have some time.

The BBC team had commented on Infantino’s trainers, including a FIFA logo

The BBC presenter then joked “Interesting choice of trainers there from Gianni Infantino”, prompting Shearer to ask “How old is he?”.

Infantino, 52, had been seen wearing the white trainers while wearing his FIFA suit.

The Adidas sneakers were decorated with the FIFA logo.

Infantino handed the World Cup trophy to Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, with the captain ending his wait to secure the prize.

The 35-year-old had scored twice in the dramatic final against France, which ended 3-3 after extra time.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for France, but the forward’s efforts were not enough to prevent Argentina from winning the World Cup for a third time.

The South Americans triumphed 4–2 on penalties to claim the trophy for the first time in 36 years.