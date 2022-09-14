Alan Pardew signs a one-year deal as manager at Greek outfit Aris for his 10th managerial role

Alan Pardew has taken over as manager at Greece’s Aris and has signed a one-year contract with an optional extra year.

The English manager, 61, has joined the Super League Greece club in place of former Atletico Madrid caretaker manager German Burgos, and will take on his first game in Greece on Sunday, September 18 against Olympiacos.

Pardew now takes up his tenth management position at ten different clubs, in a career dating back to 1998, just three months after leaving Bulgaria’s CSKA Sofia, where he also served as technical director.

Aris announced the news on Twitter, writing: ‘WELCOME TO #ARISFAMILY COACH…’ accompanied by photos of Pardew signing his contract.

Aris is currently sixth in the Greek league, with two wins, a loss and a draw from their first four games of the 2022-23 season, with the Englishman becoming their third manager of the year.

Pardew isn’t the only former Premier League importer to be seen with Aris either, joining former Watford and Burnley forward Andre Gray, ex-Hornets defender Nicolas N’Koulou and Ivorian winger Gervinho, who played at Arsenal, Lille and Roma.

After nearly two years in charge at Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Pardew’s career never recovered, with a brief stint in charge of West Brom in the championship in the last 21 games.

The 61-year-old then took on roles with Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag, although he only led them eight games due to the coronavirus outbreak, and held various roles at CSKA Sofia.

Pardew initially joined as technical director, but also acted as a management consultant and business manager, before taking on the role full-time in April 2022.

However, his reign was unceremoniously cut short after a small segment of CSKA fans attacked Black’s team with racist insults as they arrived for one of their last league games against Botev Plovdiv.

As a result, he has resigned from his positions as technical director and manager with immediate effect.

Pardew said in a statement about the club’s website: ‘First of all I would like to thank all the true CSKA fans for their support and passion for the club. To Grisha and Dani Ganchevi for their efforts to move the club forward in such challenges and circumstances.

“It has been a privilege for me to be a part of and serve this club. Unfortunately my time here is over. The events before and after the game with Botev were not acceptable to me, to my assistant Alex Dyer or to our players. The reason no one gave an interview after the meeting was that we were all very outraged at the situation that had escalated.

“Our players have decided to play only out of loyalty and to protect the club. The small group of organized racist fans who tried to sabotage this match is not what I want to lead and represent the team. Certainly, this is not the right way in favor of CSKA, because such a club earns much more.’