Alan Kohler ABC finance guru: Interest rates will FALL in Australia and inflation is going down 

ABC finance guru Alan Kohler has tipped that mortgage payments will fall next year after the sudden brief sharp shock of the current inflation crisis.

Interest rates are expected to be raised again in the wake of the latest runaway data on the cost of living of 6.1 percent when the Reserve Bank of Australia meets next week.

The Reserve Bank’s spot interest rate has risen from a record low of 0.1 percent in April to its current three-year high of 1.35 percent, raising the cost of average monthly mortgage repayments by hundreds.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe is expected to increase that by another 50 basis points to 1.85 percent on Wednesday, with dismal predictions it could hit more than 3 percent by Christmas.

But despite the doom and gloom, Kohler is confident that interest rates will remain below 3 percent — and says the RBA will cut loan rates again in a few months.

“By this time next year, the RBA will cut interest rates,” he tweeted on Thursday.

The financial analyst’s forecast comes despite the rising cost of living, with data released Wednesday showing an increase from 5.1 percent to 6.1 percent.

The numbers are the worst in more than 30 years as the world battles global inflation from the pandemic, prompting governments to stoke their economies with extra cash to avert financial disaster.

But Kohler says the annual consumer price index actually masked a decline in Australia’s quarterly inflation, from 2.1 percent in March to 1.8 percent in June.

He now believes inflation in Australia has peaked after the initial rise was caused by rising fuel prices following Russia’s war on Ukraine, and food prices that have surged after the recent floods.

The economy is still on a ticking time bomb with the return of the 22c fuel tax (plus GST) in September, when the temporary suspension by the previous coalition government expires and threatens to add further inflationary pressures.

But Kohler still believes the end of the crisis is in sight.

“The 6.1 percent scream is missing the fact that inflation is declining,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Prices rose 2.1 in the March quarter, up 1.8 percent in June. Probably less in September. Annual rates simply affected by the base effect.

“Inflation has peaked.”

His comments were echoed by Gareth Aird of CBA Economics, who said the RBA should halt their aggressive hikes when their cash interest rates reach 2.5 percent.

“If they take a break there and just look at the data for a few months, then I don’t think they’re going to get the cash rate any higher,” he told Kohler’s Eureka Report.

“They will see consumer spending decline, or certainly discretionary spending, it’s coming down.

“They will see house prices continue to fall. They are already falling at a pretty fast rate.

‘Consumer confidence is quite weak and that will ultimately weigh on the demand for labour.

‘As long as they pause at that level, around 2.5 percent, I don’t think we’ll see the rates go any higher.

‘And then we think sometime next year in the second half of next year that the rates will eventually fall again.’

But Mr Aird had a stark warning if interest rates rose further to more than 2.5 percent towards the 3.5 percent by Christmas forecast by ANZ Bank last week.

He said it was possible for the RBA to hit 3.5 percent and then realize their mistake and quickly correct it — but he said there would be dire consequences if they didn’t.

“I think we’ll make a hard landing,” he said. “I think we’d have a recession if the spot interest rate got to those kinds of levels and stayed there.

“Consumer spending would decline at those kinds of levels with the spot interest rate.

‘The economy can hardly grow if the volume of household consumption declines.

“So, if the spot rate got there and stayed for a while, I think as a base case we’d be talking about a recession in 2023.”

Kohler, however, was concerned about the prospect of the RBA walking such a treacherous tightrope on interest rates.

He admitted, “I have to say, there’s nothing in the Reserve Bank’s behavior over the past 10 or even 20 years that indicates they won’t make a policy mistake.”