Alan Jones shut down on the ABC’s Q&A for talking about violence against Aboriginal women

Conservative broadcaster Alan Jones was shut down on the ABC’s Q&A program when he raised the issue of violence against Aboriginal women.

Jones, who was Sydney’s breakfast radio king for more than three decades, noted indigenous Northern Territory Country Liberals senator Jacinta Price’s campaign to highlight the high rates of domestic violence in remote Aboriginal communities.

‘What are you doing about the violence, the horrific violence against women in the Northern Territory? No action has been taken,” said the ADH TV host.

“Jacinta Price came to Canberra last year with horrific revelations about what was going on in the Northern Territory.

‘No one, no one has opened their mouth to support her and nothing has been done.’

Federal Labor Minister Ed Husic, Australia’s first Muslim MP, interrupted.

“Alan, violence against women cuts across all stripes,” he said.

Jones then asked Ben Abbatangelo, an Indigenous author and a former Melbourne Stars Twenty20 Big Bash League cricketer, for an answer.

When he remained silent, Q&A host Stan Grant, who is also Indigenous, shut down the discussion and apologized to Indigenous audience member Deidre Trewhella, who had asked about ‘hostility towards First Nations people’ as someone who ‘survived my family being torn apart by government legislation’.

“Can I just say, we’re having this conversation in front of an Aboriginal woman who has brought this issue to us,” Grant said.

‘Deirdre, I can hear the distress in your voice even bringing the question.

‘I just want to say, can we just leave it where it is right now?

Q&A host Stan Grant (pictured right with grant Tracey Holmes), who is also Indigenous, shut down the discussion and apologized to Indigenous audience member Deidre Trewhella

‘Deirdre, thank you very much for asking that question and I’m sorry you have to raise it at all because obviously these are not easy questions to ask.’

Abbatangelo had also told the panel program that Indigenous players should boycott the AFL following allegations of racism against Hawthorn coaches in Melbourne.

They included separating Aboriginal players from their families and an athlete being told to get his girlfriend to have an abortion.

Abbatangelo urged indigenous players to boycott the AFL, comparing the idea to the 1966 Wave Hill Walk-Off in the Northern Territory, where 200 Gurindji stockmen, domestic workers and their families went on strike over poor treatment.

“I think it’s time for indigenous players throughout the AFL to boycott,” he said.

‘It’s time to learn from the Wave Hill Walk-Off, I think it’s time to learn from many of the other political movements throughout history, that solidarity always wins.

‘Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander people in the AFL are the number one shareholders, they bring so much joy to the game.’