Alan Jones reveals he will be moving into Sydney apartment after selling farmhouse

Alan Jones has revealed that after selling his sprawling farm in southern NSW, he will move back into his $17.5 million apartment in Circular Quay.

The radio announcer sold his mansion in Fitzroy Falls west of Kiama on the NSW south coast last month after it went on the market for a whopping $17.5 million.

Alan, 81, told The Daily Telegraph on Sunday, he remains in Sydney after the sale amid rumors he is moving to Queensland.

“I’ve really only spent about 35 days a year in the Highlands prior to Covid, so I’ll be very happy in my apartment,” he said.

He continued, “If my impoverishment means I have to look at the Opera House, Harbor Bridge and Sydney Harbor every day, then there really is nothing to be melancholy about.”

His flat on Circular Quay is located in the Bennelong Apartments, popularly known as the Toaster, which he bought for $10.5 million in 2017.

Alan sold his ‘Elizabeth Farm’ property last month, where he lived with his niece Tonia, her husband tennis coach Justin Taylor and their children.

The property has two residences, a one two bedroom house where Alan lived and an eight bedroom bungalow which was the home of the Taylors.

Clearly it was sold below demand price for $15 million, on a walk-in, walk-out basis, where furniture can be picked up along with the house.

The purchase included a forest called Wombat Woods, with large sculptures of a giraffe and an elephant on the property.

The grounds include a lake and an island, with landscaped gardens, stables, tennis courts and a two-bedroom caretaker’s cottage.

The stable complex, built in 2016, has six boxes, a washing area, saddle/feeding area, a kitchenette and washing facilities.

There are 12 riding stables with poles and rails and a floodlit dressage arena. The terrain is ideal for hobby farmers to keep horses, cattle and sheep.

Alan bought the property for $2.6 million in 2003, before connecting the two large residences with a central courtyard in a major remodel.