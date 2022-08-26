Alan Jones demands Australia turns its back on the United Nations in climate change rant

<!–

Alan Jones has unleashed a fiery diatribe about climate change at the United Nations.

The veteran broadcaster targeted international organizations that he claims are interfering with domestic issues in Australia.

“If we want any national sovereignty, we must turn our backs on the World Economic Forum and the United Nations,” he said.

“These are outfits full of globalist bureaucrats endlessly pontificating and trying to meddle in domestic problems.

‘The Davos (World Economic Forum) mafia continues to push the climate agenda as the poor warrior tames rising electricity bills!’

The conservative commentator previously stated that it would be an “economic goodbye” if Australia remains committed to a net-zero climate change policy.

“Going normal costs Australia,” he said in May. “I’ve called it a national economic suicide note.”

The Australian government, led by Anthony Albanese, aims to reduce its emissions by 43 percent by: 2030.

Jones said he “hoped” the residents of the Hunter Valley or “resource-rich” Western Australia would “make their voices heard” as the net-zero policy would essentially phase out coal.

“If net zero is etched into the national psyche, which I fear it has thanks to politicians with weak knees on both sides, their jobs will disappear,” he said.

The broadcaster then wondered what the country might be able to afford in the near future, as the government plans to “hold on to net zero.”

‘How do we build better roads? How do we build more schools and hospitals? How do we pay people on benefits? How can we afford better conditions in elderly care?’ he said.

Jones argued that Australians forgot that exporting resources and minerals “pays for almost all this stuff.”

“Politicians who have never read a book or legislation are trying to eliminate coal from the Australian economy to create a poorer Australia.”