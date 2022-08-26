WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Alan Jones demands Australia turns its back on the United Nations in climate change rant

Australia
By Jacky

Alan Jones unleashes UN in fervent diatribe, saying Australians should ‘turn their backs on the globalist bureaucrats’ who preach climate change as combatants grapple with rising power prices

  • Jones unleashed on international organizations in a climate change diatribe
  • ‘We must turn our backs on the World Economic Forum and the United Nations’
  • He described them as “globalist bureaucrats” meddling in internal affairs

By Eliza Mcphee for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 02:46, August 26, 2022 | Updated: 02:51, August 26, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Alan Jones has unleashed a fiery diatribe about climate change at the United Nations.

The veteran broadcaster targeted international organizations that he claims are interfering with domestic issues in Australia.

“If we want any national sovereignty, we must turn our backs on the World Economic Forum and the United Nations,” he said.

“These are outfits full of globalist bureaucrats endlessly pontificating and trying to meddle in domestic problems.

‘The Davos (World Economic Forum) mafia continues to push the climate agenda as the poor warrior tames rising electricity bills!’

Alan Jones has unleashed a fiery diatribe about climate change at the United Nations. He said Australians should turn their backs on the UN

Alan Jones has unleashed a fiery diatribe about climate change at the United Nations. He said Australians should turn their backs on the UN

The conservative commentator previously stated that it would be an “economic goodbye” if Australia remains committed to a net-zero climate change policy.

“Going normal costs Australia,” he said in May. “I’ve called it a national economic suicide note.”

The Australian government, led by Anthony Albanese, aims to reduce its emissions by 43 percent by: 2030.

1661482163 272 Alan Jones demands Australia turns its back on the United

1661482163 272 Alan Jones demands Australia turns its back on the United

The conservative commentator described the United Nations as “globalist bureaucrats” (pictured is the United Nations Security Council)

Jones said he “hoped” the residents of the Hunter Valley or “resource-rich” Western Australia would “make their voices heard” as the net-zero policy would essentially phase out coal.

“If net zero is etched into the national psyche, which I fear it has thanks to politicians with weak knees on both sides, their jobs will disappear,” he said.

The broadcaster then wondered what the country might be able to afford in the near future, as the government plans to “hold on to net zero.”

‘How do we build better roads? How do we build more schools and hospitals? How do we pay people on benefits? How can we afford better conditions in elderly care?’ he said.

Jones argued that Australians forgot that exporting resources and minerals “pays for almost all this stuff.”

“Politicians who have never read a book or legislation are trying to eliminate coal from the Australian economy to create a poorer Australia.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Amy al-Hazouri: Gangland shooting…

Jacky

The PERFECT scent for your star sign in…

Jacky

Anh Do’s book series WeirDo was…

Jacky
1 of 4,078

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More