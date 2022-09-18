Alameddine member and Ay Huncho friend Murat Galasi died in Turkey

<!–

A senior member of the crime network Alameddine has died in a gym shortly after fleeing Australia to Turkey.

But Murat Galasi, 33, was not killed in an ambush outside like so many mobsters who met their doom before or after pumping iron.

Instead, he is said to have died of a heart attack while going a little too hard during a training session in Istanbul on Friday.

Alameddine member Murat Galasi (right) died at a gym in Turkey last weekend, as rapper Ay Huncho (left) posted a tribute on Saturday

Galasi (pictured) was a ‘smart operator’ who fled to Turkey amid the gang war in Sydney

Galasi escaped an attempt on his life when he was shot in the leg in December 2021 in one of the most shameful attacks of the gang war in Sydney.

He was outside a gym in Prospect with four men when they were shot at of the brutal drive-by shooting that pierced the wall of a daycare center and missed a toddler inches.

Alameddine collaborator Ali Younes, better known by his rapper persona Ay Huncho, posted a tribute to Galasi on Instagram on Saturday.

“My beautiful big brother, my heart aches, I’m lost, I love you so much… this life won’t be the same without you,” he wrote.

Galasi fled the country just two weeks earlier after reports that he had been handed a ‘big money’ contract.

“He left recently, on the usual route to Turkey and Lebanon,” a source told the… Daily Telegram.

“He’s a very smart operator, especially compared to some of his friends, so you’d assume he read the room and left Sydney, and I don’t think you can blame him.”

Four men run for cover after making their way into World Gym on Nov. 29

Footage shows bystanders working to stop the bleeding after the man, in his thirties, suffered leg injuries

Galasi was one of several figures who were the subject of serious crime prevention warrants by NSW police in 2021 in an effort to rule warring gangs.

He was on orders as a senior member of the Alameddine crime network.

His death mirrors that of former Lone Wolf cycling boss Erkin Keskin who fled Sydney for Turkey and died shortly after in March this year.

The ex-Turkish soldier was one of the main targets of Australian law enforcement officers and is considered one of Australia’s largest importers of drugs.