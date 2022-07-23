Alamaddine fake Covid certificates: Gang accused of stealing ID from Sydney doctor

A doctor’s ID in Sydney has been stolen by Australia’s most notorious crime gang in a scheme to create fake Covid vaccination certificates, police say.

The identity of the doctor is unclear, with NSW police confirming that they initially investigated whether the western Sydney doctor was part of the scheme before realizing he was the victim.

Investigators have launched an investigation into the use of false certificates by major crime syndicates, including the Alameddine and Hamzy families.

Teacher Jeanette Catherine Jeske, 55, was removed from her home in Merrylands at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday as part of that investigation. She allegedly used the fake certificate at her school.

She is the mother of the alleged member of Alameddine’s crime clan, Trent Jeske, although there is no suggestion that she was involved in the theft of the doctor’s credentials.

NSW Police Criminal Groups Squad Commander Grant Taylor admitted to being baffled by the fake vaccine certificate scam.

Since many crime figures are technically unemployed, the police say there is no real benefit to having a fake certificate.

“They don’t follow the normal process of following rules and this is no exception,” said Det Supt Taylor.

“It’s common to see organized crime networks violating every rule of law, but it’s a mystery why they were so rebellious as to why they wouldn’t get vaccinated.

“During Covid (lockdown) there was evidence that they were not adhering to the restrictions. That was clear from our many different interactions with them, when we found them on the street and not in their homes.’

In Ms. Jeske’s case, she is accused of handing over the fraudulent certificate to the school where she worked as an administrative manager last October.

Police claim she received the false certificate through her connections to the crime group, which was discovered during police investigations into the Alameddine’s alleged drug syndicate.

During a raid on Ms. Jeske’s home on Tuesday, Raptor Tactical officers seized cash, documentation and electronic items, all of which will be investigated.

Elite Raptor Tactical officers stormed into the house to arrest Ms Jeske, who allegedly used a fraudulent Covid vaccine certificate to work at a school

The mother was charged with unfairly obtaining financial advantage through fraud, dealing with capital gains from crimes of less than $100,000, and joining a criminal group that contributes to criminal activity

Ms. Jeske was denied bail and is due to appear in Fairfield Local Court on Wednesday.

Her son, who is in custody on charges related to his alleged role in the crime network, is also due to appear in the same court on Wednesday.