Alabama woman who survived KKK’s church bombing that killed 4 black girls demands restitution

‘Fifth Little Girl’ Sarah Collins Rudolph, who was permanently disfigured in the 1963 KKK bombing of a church in Birmingham, Alabama, says the state must pay her millions after former Governor George Wallace fueled racism with his segregation speeches.

Rudolph, 71, lost an eye and still has pieces of glass in her body from the Klan attack on Sixteenth Street Baptist Church that killed her sister and three other black girls 59 years ago.

She was 10 years old when the attack happened and she is still waiting for the state to reimburse her for those injuries.

Governor Kay Ivey sidestepped the issue of financial compensation two years ago by apologizing to Rudolph for her “unmentionable pain and suffering,” saying legislative intervention was needed.

But nothing has been done despite the efforts of lawyers representing Rudolph, leaving the payment issue unresolved, even as victims of other attacks, including 9/11, were compensated.

Most churchgoers were able to leave the building that day because it was full of smoke, but the bodies of the four young girls were found under the rubble in a basement toilet. Sarah Collins Rudolph (pictured), 10, who was in the toilet, lost her right eye

Birmingham police and firefighters can be seen here during the 1963 KKK attack on the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Sara Collins Rudolph, who survived the explosion, wants the state of Alabama to pay her millions in compensation for her injuries

The 1963 bombing of the KKK church in Birmingham killed Denise McNair, 11, and three 14-year-olds: Carole Robertson, Cynthia Morris, aka Cynthia Wesley, and Rudolph’s sister Addie Mae Collins.

Known as the “Fifth Little Girl” for surviving the infamous attack on 16th Street Baptist Church, which was depicted in Spike Lee’s 1997 documentary “4 Little Girls,” Rudolph is shocked by the state’s inaction.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Rudolph said Wallace helped lay the groundwork for the Klan attack with his segregationist rhetoric, and that the state bears some responsibility for the bombing, which went unprosecuted for years.

“If they hadn’t fueled all this racist hatred that was going on at the time, I don’t believe that church would have been bombed,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph attended a White House summit on combating hate-fuelled violence on Thursday, the anniversary of the bombing, and was recognized by President Joe Biden.

“I attended church on this day in 2019, and I will go with you and always remember what happened,” Biden told Rudolph.

In Birmingham, hundreds gathered at the church for a memorial service and wreath laying at the site of the bomb.

Rudolph said she still incurs medical expenses from the explosion, including a $90 bill she gets every few months for work on the prosthesis she’s wearing in lieu of the right eye that was destroyed by shrapnel on September 15, 1963.

Anything would help, but Rudolph believes she owes millions.

Ishan Bhabha, a lawyer representing Rudolph, said the state’s apology — at Rudolph’s request along with a plea for restitution — was only intended as a first step.

“She deserves justice in the form of compensation for the serious injuries and costs she had to bear for nearly 60 years,” he said. “We will continue to follow all available avenues to give Sarah the help she needs and deserves.”

Five girls were gathered in a downstairs bathroom at 16th Street Baptist Church when a bomb planted by KKK members went off outside, leaving a huge hole in the thick brick wall.

Three Klan members, Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr, Frank Cherry and Robert Chambliss, who were convicted years later of murder in the bombing, died in prison. A fourth suspect died without ever being charged.

The bombing took place eight months after Wallace declared “segregation forever” in his inaugural address and at a time when schools in Birmingham were first being racially integrated.

The church itself has received government funding for renovations, as has the surrounding Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, formed by President Barack Obama in 2017 in one of his last acts of office. “But not me,” Rudolph said.

At the time of the apology, Ivey said in a letter to Rudolph’s lawyer that any potential compensation would require regulatory approval, press secretary Gina Maiola said.

“In addition, that same point was repeated in lawyer-to-lawyer conversations that followed shortly after,” she said.

No bill has been introduced to compensate Rudolph, legislative documents show, and it’s unclear whether such legislation could pass after all, as conservative Republicans have an overwhelming majority and have made it a matter of bringing in history lessons that make white people feel more comfortable. might feel bad about the past.

While the Alabama Crime Victims’ Compensation Commission assists victims and families with expenses related to a crime, state law does not allow it to address crimes that occurred before the agency was founded in 1984.

Rudolph has endured physical and mental pain from the bombing all his life.

Despite her injuries and ongoing stress, Rudolph gave testimony that led to the convictions of the men accused of planting the bomb, and she has written a book about her life entitled “The 5th Little Girl.”

Rudolph’s husband, George Rudolph, said he is frustrated and angry with the way his wife has been treated. Victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks were compensated, he said, as were the victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

“Why can’t they do anything for Sarah?” he said.