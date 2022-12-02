Alabama woman is arrested and handcuffed over unpaid $77 trash collection bill

An 82-year-old Alabama woman was moved to tears after she was handcuffed, arrested and jailed by two male police officers after failing to pay a $77.80 garbage bill. Her community labeled the act “shameful.”

Martha Menefield was approached at her home by officers on Sunday, City of Valley police insisted the elderly woman had been treated with respect.

Menefield initially thought the arrest was a bad joke, thinking she had already paid the garbage bill.

“You’re not kidding?” she said, talking to KTLAbefore the officers, who remain nameless, slowly handcuff the older woman.

“The handcuffs, they were so heavy,” she said, her eyes brimming with tears as she spoke of the ordeal.

She said one of the officers told her not to cry during the arrest.

“How would you feel if they came to arrest your grandmother?” she asked the officer who she thought did not respond.

“I’m just glad my grandchildren weren’t here to see that. That would have upset them. I was so embarrassed and it bothers me.’

On Tuesday, Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds defended the arrest in a post on the city’s Facebook page.

But thousands took to Facebook to defend the 82-year-old woman, who had lived in the Valley home for nearly 30 years.

One user said, “This is so embarrassing. The responsible parties deserve all the negativity it entails.”

Another user begged the mayor for a pardon for Menefield: “Without a government, who would kidnap an 82-year-old because she forgot to pay her garbage bill for a few months?

“God forbid some of your officer pool collectively pay less than $100 to pay it. I’m sure it took a lot more police resources to arrest her.

“Mayor Riley, you can rectify this nonsense by pardoning Mrs. Martha. Use it.’

Meanwhile, a user took a swipe at Reynold’s lack of remorse for Menefield: “Protect and serve.” I’m sure Mike Reynolds wouldn’t mind if his grandmother got arrested for something like that.’

Some members of the community were shocked by the “ridiculous” nature of the arrest and asked the department “which judge would approve this.”

One user wrote: ‘This is just ridiculous. I constantly have to call about garbage collection along our roads.

‘Incidentally, seniors wouldn’t even have to roll their garbage along the road or pay for the services. This is pathetic.’

Another wrote: ‘I don’t care what the court decided and which judge signed it, this is just one of those orders you ignore.

“Good lord, just interrupt her shift and don’t turn it back on until she’s paid.

Anyone involved in her arrest is complicit and should be ashamed of themselves, including the person who posted this press release here.

“In fact, anyone who helped arrest her could have joined forces and paid her bill.

“It is called a decent person and since when is an unpaid utility bill handed over to the court.”

While officers can make their own judgment on “certain matters,” the chief argued, executing an arrest warrant signed by a magistrate is “not one of them.”

“City of Valley Code Enforcement Officers issued a subpoena to Ms. Menefield in August 2022 for non-payment for waste services for the months of June, July and August,” the post read.

Prior to issuing the quote, Code Enforcement attempted to call Ms. Menefield several times and attempted to contact her personally at her residence.

When no contact could be made, a door hanger was left at her home. The pendant contained information about the reason for the visit and a name and telephone number to call.’

The quote would inform Menefield that she would appear in court on Sept. 7, regarding the case, but “a non-payment warrant was issued when she failed to appear in court,” the post continued.

“According to the Environmental Services, Ms. Menefield has suspended her waste services three times in the past two years for non-payment and records indicate that there have been more than twenty-two instances of service suspension and withdrawal since 2006,” the post read. said.

“While our officers may use their discretionary judgment on certain matters, this does not include the execution of an arrest warrant issued by the court and signed by a magistrate.

‘Madam. Menefield was treated with respect by our officers in the performance of their duties and was released on bail as directed by the offense.”

On Thursday, Menefield told KTLA she never received notice to appear in court.

She said if her garbage bill hadn’t been paid, her garbage should simply have been taken and her pickup suspended, adding that her arrest was “unjust and unnecessary.”

“I was upset because I didn’t know why they would come and arrest me,” she said.

Menefield, who grew up in West Point, Alabama, and lived in a middle-class family, said her father painted houses and her mother was a cook.

‘I had a good family. My father and mother were good people. I had nothing to worry about,” she said.

Menefield had been a caretaker for a retirement home and later children and is the mother of a daughter, Neketti Tucker, who lives in Georgia.

Tucker was visiting Menefield at the time of the interview and said failure to pay a garbage bill should never be considered a crime.

“This is not a criminal offense. At least this is civil,” she said.

Tucker said several people have tried to pay her mother’s bill since the arrest was made public, but she claims they have been told by staff that they can’t.

Menefield said she was not in Valley Jail for long after being released on bail.

“I was in a cage-like thing at the police station. I said, ‘You put me in this cage? You should be ashamed.’

Dailymail.com has reached out to Neketti Taylor, Martha Menefield and the Valley City Police Department for comment.